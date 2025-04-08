Becky Robinson: Members Only Tour Comes to the Fargo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Becky Robinson: Members Only Tour is coming to Fargo Theatre. Two shows will take place on Saturday, April 26th, 2025, at 5pm and 9pm. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LA-based comedian, writer, actor and voice-over star that has gone from viral sensation to a sold-out theater act.

You may also know her as the “Entitled Housewife”, the outspoken viral golf character Becky created who co-starred in the two virtual comedy variety specials she self-produced to help spread laughter during the yearlong pandemic. Becky’s explosively unique character antics and viral videos have racked up millions of views across social media and garnered fans across the country (and the country clubs!). In 2022, she released the original song ‘Mama Needs a Claw’ that can be heard on the radio or any major streaming service.

In 2024, The comedian kicked off her highly anticipated She Gone Tour. In addition to touring internationally as a stand-up comedian, Becky was named a JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy where her stand out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voiceover jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix.

Currently, Becky voices “Parker J. Cloud,” an exuberant former raincloud on a mission to brighten up everyone’s day, in Nickelodeon’s animated series Middlemost Post. She was also a season regular on MTV’s Wild ’N Out with Nick Cannon where she also put out a Wild ’N Out Stand Up Special. Other appearances include Netflix’s The G Word with Adam Conover. Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, MTV’s Acting Out, ABC’s The Bachelor and Kevin Hart’s sketch series Writer’s Room.

As a writer, Becky has written for Comedy Central’s Not Safe, Snoop Dogg’s Joker’s Wild and FunnyOrDie.

