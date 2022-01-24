BWW Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Horace High And Heritage Middle School

Horace High School and Heritage Middle School Present Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

For the first ever production involving the new Horace High School director Kerry Horst decided to bring this classic to life. In doing so Horace High teamed up with Heritage Middle School.

It was nice going into a show where I literally recognized one cast members name in the playbill.

This is only the third production I have ever seen of the Tim Rice / Andrew Lloyd Weber show and they did not disappoint. With Horace High only having Ninth and Tenth grade as of now, this was a young cast. For a few members this was their first production.

Jaden Bjur was great as Joseph. He had so many great standout moments and a few of my favorites were "Any Dream Will Do", "Close Every Door". I do think his solo on "Close Every Door" was one of the best performances of the show. I do hope to see him in more shows soon.

The four Narrators were all wonderful. Emelia LaHaise, Laura Altman, Reese Richard and Savanna Mauch were perfect in these roles. Their voices blended together nicely when they sang together and each individually got to show off their own beautiful voice numerous times. Some of their standout moments were on "Joseph's Dream","Go, Go, Go Joseph" and "A Pharaoh's Story".

Some more of the standout solo's for me were Killian Wells as Reuben on "One More Angel In Heaven". Liam Rude as Zebulon on "Those Canaan Days". Garret Wells as Jacob on "Joseph's Coat and as Potiphar on "Potiphar". Keagan Kratcha as Judah on "Benjamin Calypso" and probably the crowd favorite from Act II was Trae Reardon as Pharaoh channeling his inner Elvis on "Song Of The King".

The whole cast did such a great job and I see great things in the future for Horace High Theatre and also Heritage Middle School. I especially want to mention all of the Middle School kids that stepped up and shared the stage with the high schoolers. Keep it up!

A huge congrats to everyone involved . Special shout-outs to Director/Producer/Lighting Designer Kerry Horst, Vocal Director Christian Boechler, Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein, Music Director Shelby Huston and Sound Designer Jordan Feigert!

At the time I am publishing this you still have a whole weekend to see this production. Do yourself a favor and go support these amazing young performers.

***Photo credits to Renegade Photography