BWW Review: GREASE at Fargo Davies High School

Fargo Davies High School Theatre Presents Grease!

Rebecca Saari once again hits one out of the park. I can honestly say this is the best stage version I have ever seen. There are some real stars on that stage. The singing, the choreography, the Pit Orchestra, the set and everything in between are all top notch.

I am guessing I really don't need to explain the story of Grease, I think everyone knows it. Grease is one of my all time favorite movies. The stage musical is a little different than the movie, but still has most of the same great music. Unfortunately at the time of this writing the shows are sold out, so hopefully you already have tickets.

Let's get into the standouts for me. I love that there was some I have never seen before in starring roles.

Trinity Kirschenmann as Sandy was absolutely phenomenal. She nailed it all from singing, acting, stage presence. Right from the start she shines on "Summer Nights" and her vocals on "Hopelessly Devoted" were so beautiful. In Act II my two favorites featuring her were "Look At Me I'm Sandra Dee (reprise)" and "You're The One That I Want". I have been lucky to see her in many shows over the years and hopefully will see her in Trollwood again this summer.

Carter Berney as Danny was another great casting choice. I looked through my notes and I don't think I have ever seen him before, at least not in a lead role. Carter did such a great job. His scenes with the other T-Brids and with Sandy were all so good. Carter really stood out on "Summer Nights", "Sandy" and " You're The One That I Want". I do hope to see him again

Another break out star for me is Jenezio Lagobey as Kenickie. Jenezio blew me away from his first scene, he played Kenickie so well. I loved his attitude during his scenes with the T-Birds, His lead on "Grease Lightnin" was a crowd favorite. All of the T-Birds were great on that one. Another one I hope to see again on stage.

Olivia Jahner as Rizzo was wonderful. After her recent performances in Beauty and The Beast at Gooseberry and Addams Family at Davies I was excited to see Olivia again. She plays Rizzo so well. She has the edginess down wonderfully. She really shines on "Look AT Me I'm Sandra Dee" and "All "Choked Up" in Act I. In Act II she is amazing on "There Are Worse Things I Could Do".

A few more standouts for me. Marcus Hart as Doody was so good on "Those Magic Changes".

Abby Becher as Jan was hilarious in every scene she was in. Her performance with Keaton Walters (Roger) on "Mooning" was so much fun. These two easily got the most laughs of the show.

Esther Pontoppidan as Patty and Noah Meline as Eugene were great in their roles. Their performance on "Rydell Alma Mater" was fun.

Sadie Gompf as Frenchy and Denise Marsh as Marty were both great in the show. I really enjoyed Denise on "Freddy my love" with the rest of the Pink Ladies and Sadie on "Beauty School Dropout" with Vicki, Connie and Anita played by Brooklyn Hannig, Kyla Nelson and Lauren Diers.

For anyone I didn't mention, whether you were a named part or the ensemble congratulations! You all should be extremely proud of this production. I really hope one of these years Fargo Public Schools starts letting the schools do more than one weekend.

A huge shout out to Pit Conductor Eric Saari and Pit Director Darcy Brandenburg and every member of the Pit Orchestra.

Congrats again to Director Rebecca Saari! Also Music Director Carly Grandner, Choreographer Amanda Perlenfein, Assistant Director Katie Hanson, Technical Director Brian Lynch, Make-up/Hair Design and Assisted Director Emily Onstad, Production Designer Brian Lynch and everyone else who had anything to do with this show!

*** Photo Credit Renegade Photography