ALL CHILDISH THINGS is Now Playing in Fargo

All Childish Things is now playing at Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre. Performances run October 14-15 and 20-22.

A group of life-long friends and Star Wars fans come up with the perfect caper: break into the Kenner warehouse and steal a treasure trove of Star Wars toys. Everything starts off as smoothly as a Jedi mind trick until the Dark Side starts to beckon. Will divided loyalties and greed lead their friendship to implode like the Death Star or will the Force be with them?

*Keep in mind, this show may not be for the youngest padawans - we recommend PG-13 for language and suggested violence.