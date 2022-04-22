9 TO 5 Comes to FMCT This Summer

9 to 5 the Musical comes to FMCT this summer! Performances will run June 2-5, 8-12, 2022.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

Tickets on-sale May 10. Member pre-sale begins April 26.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#on.