Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

9 TO 5 Comes to FMCT This Summer

Performances will runÂ June 2-5, 8-12, 2022.

Apr. 22, 2022 Â 
9 TO 5 Comes to FMCT This Summer

9 to 5 the Musical comes to FMCT this summer! Performances will run June 2-5, 8-12, 2022.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

Tickets on-sale May 10. Member pre-sale begins April 26.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/#on.



Related Articles View More Fargo Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: First Look at Courtney Reed, Conor Ryan, Austin Durant & More In MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Tour
  • Photos: Get A First Look At SIX on Tour
  • CHICAGO Will Relaunch National Tour
  • Exclusive: Dolly Parton Announces 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL National Tour Launching Fall 2022
  • PURPLE RHYMES WITH ORANGE to be Presented at Central High School in Grand Forks