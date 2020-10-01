Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Workshop West Announces Immersive Experience, HERE THERE WILL BE NIGHT

The event takes place October 22 - Nov 1, 2020.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Workshop West has announced Here There Be Night, an immersive experience in partnership with Theatre Yes, Catalyst Theatre, Theatre Network, and Northern Light Theatre.

A Walk at Night: Your cell phone, 8 stories, 8 locations

"The veil is the thin, invisible membrane that separates this world, from my world. The other world. All the other worlds. There is an understanding among people who think about such things that children are closer to that veil."

'Here There Be Night' uses the health limitations of COVID-19 as theatrical convention. Audience groups of 1-2 are guided via their cell phones to see solo performers in a variety of outdoor and found space locations around Old Strathcona.

With: Helen Belay, Nadien Chu, Pat Darbasie, Sheldon Eltor, David Madawo, Jameela McNeil, Christina Nguyen, Amena Shabab and Melissa Thingelstad.

Directed by: Heather Inglis, Patricia Cerra, Lana Hughes and Trevor Schmidt.
Stage Managed by: Nyssa Beairsto
Dramaturg: Brian Dooley
Design Coordination by: Brian Bast
Sound Design by: Aaron Macri

This production was made possible thanks to the generous support of Canadian Actors' Equity Association.


