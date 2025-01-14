News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Julio Fuentes - GREASE - Mayfield Dinner Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Marg Lawler - OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Ensemble
RAPID FIRE THEATRE ENSEMBLE - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Erik Mortimer - THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Musical
OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Marg Lawler - THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Michael Vetsch - THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Play
THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
KIDDING AROUND - Rapid Fire Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Rapid Fire Theatre
 



