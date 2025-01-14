Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Edmonton Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Julio Fuentes - GREASE - Mayfield Dinner Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Marg Lawler - OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Ensemble

RAPID FIRE THEATRE ENSEMBLE - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Erik Mortimer - THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Musical

OFF BOOK: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Marg Lawler - THE BLANK WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Vetsch - THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Play

THE HA-HA-HAUNTING OF STRATHCONA - Rapid Fire Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

KIDDING AROUND - Rapid Fire Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Rapid Fire Theatre



