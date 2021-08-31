Teatro La Quindicina to Present LOST LEMOINE

Summer is officially upon us and traditionally that means Teatro La Quindicina is at the height of its season of four plays at the Varscona Theatre.

Given the lingering concerns and compromises occasioned by COVID-19, the folks at Teatro are not quite able to resume business as usual. But that doesn't mean they're going to just sit back, cooling their heels and jets and what-have-you. Rather, they've contrived a 2021 season like no other, and they couldn't be more pleased!

The season's second streaming and live component is titled Lost Lemoine: A Second Round of Seconds a highly original take on the concept of Speed Dating. Originally performed by Teatro's adjunct group of lawyer-thespians (The Novus Actors), this play now receives it's professional premiere. Abundant hijinks and a ticking-down clock make this a riot of romantic fun.

Like their screening of Lost Lemoine: Part One, this screening will be hosted by Teatro's Co-Artistic Producers Belinda Cornish and Andrew Macdonald-Smith, who'll chat with playwright Stewart Lemoine about the origins of A Second Round of Seconds, including the challenges of adapting it to film. The live screening will be followed by a reception with cast and crew, in The Varscona Theatre Lobby, with beverages and snacks included.

Bring your favourite mask and enjoy some socially distanced old-timey fun in the best Teatro tradition! A reminder the City of Edmonton Mask Bylaw will be back in effect, starting Friday September 3rd. This is in effect for all public spaces, except while eating or drinking.

Lost Lemoine: A Second Round of Seconds streams starting Friday September 3 until Sunday October 31.

The Lost Lemoine: A Second Round of Seconds Gala is Friday September 3 at 8:00 p.m. at the Varscona Theatre.



Teatro 2021 will feature a mixture of streaming video AND live performance. Thanks to the extremely generous support of the Edmonton Community Foundation and Epcor's Heart and Soul Fund, they're able to create three streamable offerings, filmed on the Varscona Theatre stage and made available for home viewing during the month of August. There'll also be in-person screening of these video gems at the Varscona Theatre. And finally, Teatro returns to live performance with their fourth production, a play presented in genuine 3D, with living, breathing actors cavorting before your very eyes! Without a net!!

Directed by Belinda Cornish and featuring a crackerjack cast of Teatro regulars including Jocelyn Ahlf, Helen Belay, Oscar Derkx, Jesse Gervais, Andrea House, Mark Meer, and Josh Travnik and Gianna Vacirca making their Teatro debuts. Costumes are by Leona Brausen, with set designed by Chantel Fortin, and lighting by Allison Yanota. Nancy Yuen is the stage manager, and there's original music by Erik Mortimer.

Tickets are available on their website including Gala in-person tickets and streaming show tickets teatroq.com/season.