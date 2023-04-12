Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Charms Edmonton

Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Charms Edmonton

The 2018 Broadway musical adaptation brings the unconventional love story of spitfire prostitute, Vivian, and stuffy businessman, Edward, to life.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Over three decades later, the 1990 blockbuster, Pretty Woman, remains a classic. Starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the film still ranks among the highest grossing romantic comedies of all time. The 2018 Broadway musical adaptation brings the unconventional love story of spitfire prostitute, Vivian, and stuffy businessman, Edward, to life.

In Broadway Across Canada's touring production, rising star, Jessie Davidson, and theatre veteran, Adam Pascal, play the famous leading roles. Stepping into Vivian's knee-high boots is a daunting challenge, and Davidson delivers a delightful and often laugh-out-loud funny performance. Pascal- who originated the role of Roger in the musical, RENT- charms as the rough-around-the-edges billionaire. Like his co-star, he brings emotional versatility to his famous role. His rock-infused voice is music to the ears and his palpable chemistry with Davidson sizzles from their characters' very first meeting.

The musical's vibrant choreography is also among the show's strengths. In a particularly memorable scene, the Beverly Hills Hotel's manager, Mr. Thompson (played by triple-threat understudy, Michael Dalke) teaches an anxious Vivian several dance moves fit for a ritzy party. To help Mr. Thompson demonstrate, the hilarious, perpetually eavesdropping bellhop, Giulio (Trent Soyster), cheerfully steps up. Vivian's larger-than-life best friend, Kit, (Jessica Crouch), is at the forefront of other larger ensemble numbers. Like Davidson, Crouch also showcases powerhouse vocals.

However, not everything about this production is coming up roses. Except for the toe-tapping opening number, Welcome to Hollywood, the other songs in Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's rock-infused score are mostly unmemorable. The lyrics are often underwhelming and sometimes a bit too on-the-nose. The famous scene in which a beautifully dressed Vivian returns to a high-end boutique that previously refused her service also falls flat. Instead of radiating embarrassment, the prissy saleswomen barely have time to react before the scene transitions.

Despite its flaws, Pretty Woman: The Musical is still an entertaining night out. Watching Vivian appear in her iconic red dress and watching her unlikely romance with Edward unfold will delight fans of Gary Marshall's film and newcomers to the story alike.

Pretty Woman: The Musical plays at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until April 16.

Photo by Matthew Murphy




Review: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Albertas Timms Centre For The Arts Photo
Review: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Alberta's Timms Centre For The Arts
Based on the true events of a 1634 witch trial, this chilling production is fraught with tension from beginning to end.
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmontons Citadel Theatre Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre
Alice Childress’s 1955 drama portrays racial tension in the New York theatre scene.
Review: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New Production Photo
Review: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New Production
Adapted from a 13th-century hymn, Stabat Mater is Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s 1736 operatic testament to the lamentation of Mary following Jesus’s crucifixion.
THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2 Photo
THE UKRAINIAN FILM FESTIVAL Announced In Edmonton, March 31 - April 2
For the first time in Alberta's capital city, the Ukrainian Film Festival in Edmonton (UFFE) will present a selection of contemporary Ukrainian films been acclaimed by world critics and have won various international awards.

From This Author - Sarah Dussome


Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Charms EdmontonReview: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Charms Edmonton
April 12, 2023

The touring Broadway adaptation of Gary Marshall’s beloved film features strong performances and a rock music-infused score.
Review: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Alberta's Timms Centre For The ArtsReview: THE DEVILS Haunts the University of Alberta's Timms Centre For The Arts
April 9, 2023

Based on the true events of a 1634 witch trial, this chilling production is fraught with tension from beginning to end.
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmonton's Citadel TheatreReview: TROUBLE IN MIND Shines at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre
April 2, 2023

Alice Childress’s 1955 drama portrays racial tension in the New York theatre scene.
Review: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New ProductionReview: Edmonton Opera Re-Imagines STABAT MATER in an Avant-Garde New Production
April 2, 2023

Adapted from a 13th-century hymn, Stabat Mater is Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s 1736 operatic testament to the lamentation of Mary following Jesus’s crucifixion.
Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Sweeps Edmonton Off its Feet at The Citadel TheatreReview: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Sweeps Edmonton Off its Feet at The Citadel Theatre
March 20, 2023

Gender-bent casting and laugh-out-loud dialogue are among this stylish production’s most memorable features.
share