Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Charms Edmonton

Over three decades later, the 1990 blockbuster, Pretty Woman, remains a classic. Starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the film still ranks among the highest grossing romantic comedies of all time. The 2018 Broadway musical adaptation brings the unconventional love story of spitfire prostitute, Vivian, and stuffy businessman, Edward, to life.

In Broadway Across Canada's touring production, rising star, Jessie Davidson, and theatre veteran, Adam Pascal, play the famous leading roles. Stepping into Vivian's knee-high boots is a daunting challenge, and Davidson delivers a delightful and often laugh-out-loud funny performance. Pascal- who originated the role of Roger in the musical, RENT- charms as the rough-around-the-edges billionaire. Like his co-star, he brings emotional versatility to his famous role. His rock-infused voice is music to the ears and his palpable chemistry with Davidson sizzles from their characters' very first meeting.

The musical's vibrant choreography is also among the show's strengths. In a particularly memorable scene, the Beverly Hills Hotel's manager, Mr. Thompson (played by triple-threat understudy, Michael Dalke) teaches an anxious Vivian several dance moves fit for a ritzy party. To help Mr. Thompson demonstrate, the hilarious, perpetually eavesdropping bellhop, Giulio (Trent Soyster), cheerfully steps up. Vivian's larger-than-life best friend, Kit, (Jessica Crouch), is at the forefront of other larger ensemble numbers. Like Davidson, Crouch also showcases powerhouse vocals.

However, not everything about this production is coming up roses. Except for the toe-tapping opening number, Welcome to Hollywood, the other songs in Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's rock-infused score are mostly unmemorable. The lyrics are often underwhelming and sometimes a bit too on-the-nose. The famous scene in which a beautifully dressed Vivian returns to a high-end boutique that previously refused her service also falls flat. Instead of radiating embarrassment, the prissy saleswomen barely have time to react before the scene transitions.

Despite its flaws, Pretty Woman: The Musical is still an entertaining night out. Watching Vivian appear in her iconic red dress and watching her unlikely romance with Edward unfold will delight fans of Gary Marshall's film and newcomers to the story alike.

Pretty Woman: The Musical plays at Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until April 16.

Photo by Matthew Murphy