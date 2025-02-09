Review: FROZEN Captivates Edmonton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s been almost 12 years since Disney’s 2013 animated blockbuster, Frozen, took the world by storm. Loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s 1844 fairytale, The Snow Queen, the musical’s dazzling stage adaptation opened on Broadway in 2018. Since then, the show enjoyed a 3-year run on London’s West End and has been performed everywhere from Australia to Japan to Germany. Now, audiences of all ages can experience the glittering musical spectacle at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Soon after the curtain rises, we meet the sister protagonists, Princess Anna and Elsa. The two little girls couldn’t be more different: rough-and-tumble Anna is a mischief magnet and the reserved Elsa struggles to control her own ability to conjure ice and snow. After their parents’ untimely deaths, Anna and Elsa grow up cloistered in the palace until Elsa’s coronation. When Elsa accidentally plunges the sunny kingdom into winter, she flees, leaving the frantic Anna to track her down.

One of the production’s many strengths lies in its impeccable casting. On opening night, Aubrey Malacad and Georgia Kellerman warmed hearts as little Anna and Elsa. Malacad’s performance of Do You Want to Build a Snowman? ends with young adult Anna (Chariz Faulmino) stepping into the spotlight. Faulmino embodies Anna’s bubbly spirit to a T; her singing voice is bright and her comedic timing spot-on. Soon after, we meet the anxious adult Elsa (Kelly Holiff), who still wears magical gloves to keep her powers at bay. After fleeing Arendelle, Elsa finds herself on a snow-cloaked mountain where she sings sweeping showstopper, Let it Go. Holiff’s stunning rendition, combined with the sparkling background and jaw-dropping technical effects, is stage magic at its finest.

While Elsa conceals herself inside her opulent new ice palace, Anna embarks on a treacherous quest to find her. She abruptly leaves her new beau, Prince Hans (Aran Wilson-McAnally), in charge of the kingdom and runs headfirst into the storm. Soon, she is joined by a charming ice salesman named Kristoff (Mark Sinongco) and his trusty reindeer pal, Sven (Richard Lee Hsi). The trio later crosses paths with Olaf (Izad Etemadi), the loveable snowman that little Elsa brought to life. Olaf’s energetic number, In Summer, hearkens back to the Golden Age of Broadway, featuring cheery tap dancers dressed head-to-toe in bright yellow.

Like Anna’s journey to find her sister, Frozen is not without hiccups. The Act II opener, Hygge, a lively ensemble number featuring winter-loving mountain folk, is a flurry of intricate choreography but brings the plot to a screeching halt. Also out-of-place is pre-snow Arendelle’s digital backdrop, which depicts lush seaside cliffs and a palace façade that looks like a transplant from Mario Land. However, the world-class performances, striking costumes, and wintry special effects make up for it. Staging a blockbuster musical is a tremendous feat, and Frozen’s cast and creative team succeed beautifully. Everyone from the littlest theatregoers to grown-ups will be whisked away by this tale of sisterly love.

Frozen plays at the Citadel’s Shoctor Theatre until March 2.

*At certain performances, the roles of young Anna and Elsa are played by Zeia Ayuno and Elowyn Temme.

Reader Reviews