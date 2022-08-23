NETWORK Comes To The Citadel Theatre, September 17 – October 9

Rehearsals are underway at the Citadel for Network, based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

Continuing to mark what an important international theatre city Edmonton is, this adaptation by Lee Hall, which was a Broadway hit in 2019, makes its post-Broadway debut at the Citadel.

The play follows news anchor Howard Beale who, under the stress of sinking ratings, begins to unravel live on air. As his ratings begin to soar, the network seizes on the opportunities their newfound prophet possesses. This thrilling high-tech satire examines our relationship with the media in a very timely way and plays on the ideas of truth in the news versus sensationalism.

Fans of the 1976 film, which won four Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, will be delighted by this adaptation that plays with drama and dark humour, and the iconic line, "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore!" With three live cameras and multiple video screens on-stage, this production will be an exciting mix of theatre and video-based storytelling.

Citadel Artistic Director Daryl Cloran directs this dark satire. He notes, "While the story is set in the 1970s and addresses events from the '70s, it is instantly applicable to our relationship with the media today. The good and the bad of television and social media and what lengths people will go to for ratings and likes."

Network is presented as a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Network plays in the Shoctor Theatre from September 17 - October 9, 2022. Tickets are available through our Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadetheatre.com.