Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NETWORK Comes To The Citadel Theatre, September 17 – October 9

This thrilling high-tech satire examines our relationship with the media in a very timely way and plays on the ideas of truth in the news versus sensationalism.

Edmonton News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  
NETWORK Comes To The Citadel Theatre, September 17 – October 9

Rehearsals are underway at the Citadel for Network, based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.

Continuing to mark what an important international theatre city Edmonton is, this adaptation by Lee Hall, which was a Broadway hit in 2019, makes its post-Broadway debut at the Citadel.

The play follows news anchor Howard Beale who, under the stress of sinking ratings, begins to unravel live on air. As his ratings begin to soar, the network seizes on the opportunities their newfound prophet possesses. This thrilling high-tech satire examines our relationship with the media in a very timely way and plays on the ideas of truth in the news versus sensationalism.

Fans of the 1976 film, which won four Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, will be delighted by this adaptation that plays with drama and dark humour, and the iconic line, "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore!" With three live cameras and multiple video screens on-stage, this production will be an exciting mix of theatre and video-based storytelling.

Citadel Artistic Director Daryl Cloran directs this dark satire. He notes, "While the story is set in the 1970s and addresses events from the '70s, it is instantly applicable to our relationship with the media today. The good and the bad of television and social media and what lengths people will go to for ratings and likes."

Network is presented as a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Network plays in the Shoctor Theatre from September 17 - October 9, 2022. Tickets are available through our Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadetheatre.com.





More Hot Stories For You


NETWORK Comes To The Citadel Theatre, September 17 – October 9NETWORK Comes To The Citadel Theatre, September 17 – October 9
August 23, 2022

Rehearsals are underway at the Citadel for Network, based on the Academy Award-winning screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky.
Edmonton Opera To Present OPERA AL FRESCOEdmonton Opera To Present OPERA AL FRESCO
August 16, 2022

Edmonton Opera has announced the return of Opera al Fresco at the University of Alberta Botanic  Garden on August 26, 2022 at 7pm. Celebrate summer with live music, food, and wine! Artistic Director  Joel Ivany describes the event as “a great way to have the outdoors and opera combine.” 
SHUMKA ON TOUR Returns to Three Canadian Cities  This FallSHUMKA ON TOUR Returns to Three Canadian Cities  This Fall
August 15, 2022

After a successful spring tour, Shumka on Tour returns this fall for performances in three cities: Mississauga (September 23-24), Edmonton (October 7) and Calgary (October 15). 
Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize To Canadian Emerging Professional Opera Singers Edmonton Opera Announces Inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize To Canadian Emerging Professional Opera Singers 
August 2, 2022

Edmonton Opera has announced the inaugural Rumbold Vocal Prize to outstanding emerging  professional opera singers, thanks to a generous gift from Grace and Arnold Rumbold. 
Edmonton Chamber Music Society Announces 22/23 Season Featuring The Lysander Piano Trio, Charles Richard-Hamelin & MoreEdmonton Chamber Music Society Announces 22/23 Season Featuring The Lysander Piano Trio, Charles Richard-Hamelin & More
July 26, 2022

Edmonton Chamber Music Society has announced their 2022/23 season! Since 1954, ECMS has been presenting and promoting chamber music in Edmonton through intimate classical music concerts by world-caliber solo musicians and ensembles.