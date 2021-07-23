NATHAN MOSHER IS INJURED Announced at Edmonton Fringe

Invisible Arts' production of "Nathan Mosher is INJURED: a show about a break-up, breakdown and breakthrough," has been chosen by the Grindstone Theatre as an official selection of the Edmonton Fringe Festival, running August 12-22 in Alberta, Canada. This engagement follows the Orlando Fringe encore of INJURED, to be presented at The Abbey in Orlando, FL on August 11.

Written and performed by Mosher, this one-man show is a compilation of jokes, poems, songs, and stories that chronicles a failed relationship, a bi-polar diagnosis, and a year-long mental breakdown and recovery. A Filipino-American artist, Mosher delivers his true-life tale through stand-up, music, and poetry for a night of laughter, sorrow, reflection, and ultimately, hope. The show features music from his debut EP, "NATHANAEL", available now on all streaming platforms.

"The mission of Invisible Arts Project is to bring art and artists to visibility," said Invisible Arts founder Chad Lewis. "Being able to take this project internationally following our local encore at The Abbey feels incredibly surreal."

INJURED will be presented at the Grindstone Theatre (10019 - 81 Ave. Edmonton, Alberta T6E1W7) for 5 performances, August 18-22, as part of the 2021 Edmonton Fringe Festival. The Grindstone Theatre adheres to Fringe Festival rules by maintaining 60% capacity for each performance.Tickets for, Nathan Mosher is INJURED at the Grindstone Theater are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tickets.fringetheatre.ca/.