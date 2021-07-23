Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATHAN MOSHER IS INJURED Announced at Edmonton Fringe

pixeltracker

Written and performed by Mosher, this one-man show is a compilation of jokes, poems, songs, and stories that chronicle a failed relationship and more.

Jul. 23, 2021  

NATHAN MOSHER IS INJURED Announced at Edmonton Fringe

Invisible Arts' production of "Nathan Mosher is INJURED: a show about a break-up, breakdown and breakthrough," has been chosen by the Grindstone Theatre as an official selection of the Edmonton Fringe Festival, running August 12-22 in Alberta, Canada. This engagement follows the Orlando Fringe encore of INJURED, to be presented at The Abbey in Orlando, FL on August 11.

Written and performed by Mosher, this one-man show is a compilation of jokes, poems, songs, and stories that chronicles a failed relationship, a bi-polar diagnosis, and a year-long mental breakdown and recovery. A Filipino-American artist, Mosher delivers his true-life tale through stand-up, music, and poetry for a night of laughter, sorrow, reflection, and ultimately, hope. The show features music from his debut EP, "NATHANAEL", available now on all streaming platforms.

"The mission of Invisible Arts Project is to bring art and artists to visibility," said Invisible Arts founder Chad Lewis. "Being able to take this project internationally following our local encore at The Abbey feels incredibly surreal."

INJURED will be presented at the Grindstone Theatre (10019 - 81 Ave. Edmonton, Alberta T6E1W7) for 5 performances, August 18-22, as part of the 2021 Edmonton Fringe Festival. The Grindstone Theatre adheres to Fringe Festival rules by maintaining 60% capacity for each performance.Tickets for, Nathan Mosher is INJURED at the Grindstone Theater are on sale now and can be purchased at https://tickets.fringetheatre.ca/.


Related Articles View More Edmonton Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tom Segura to Bring I'M COMING EVERYWHERE – WORLD TOUR to the Aronoff Center
  • The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Announces Auditions for Touring Company
  • The Know Theatre to Return to Live In-Person Performances With ALL'S FAIRE
  • UCC Conservatory of Music and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Announce Incoming Class of Diversity Fellows