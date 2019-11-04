Local Young Edmonton Actresses Cast As Lulu In WAITRESS

The Tony nominated hilarious, hit musical WAITRESS, which opens November 26 has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Edmonton engagement. Tickets are available now for WAITRESS by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.

Audrey Elizabeth Ehrenholz, 4, of Edmonton, and Annalise Johnson, 4, of Edmonton will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on September 23. Over 35 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS Company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally in each week long tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 4 performances each during the engagement.

Audrey Elizabeth Ehrenholz is excited to make her theatrical debut. She is 4 years old and in addition to acting, enjoys dancing, painting and spending time with loved ones.

Annalise Johnson loves ballet, putting on shows for family and her stuffies, and getting into mischief with her twin brother. She turns five in December.

"Broadway Across Canada is thrilled that WAITRESS is engaging young talent from our community's to take the stage in the young Lulu role. This local casting initiative really speaks to the show's empowering message to follow your dreams and we will get to see that dream realization for Audrey Elizabeth and Annalise. We are absolutely elated that these girls will make their Broadway Debut right here on the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, our home in Edmonton."

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WAITRESS is part of the 19/20 Broadway Across Canada season. Tickets are available now for WAITRESS by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com





Related Articles Shows View More Edmonton Stories

More Hot Stories For You