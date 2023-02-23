L'UniThéâtre Announces New Administration Director

The board of directors of L'UniThéâtre has announced the hiring of Mireille Moquin as Administrative Director starting March 1, 2023.



A fifth-generation Franco-Albertan, Mireille is a singer, singer-songwriter, and actress. Over the past 20 years, her projects have brought her into contact with audiences across the country and abroad. You will have seen and heard her in the Franco-Albertan folk roots group Allez Ouest, the duo Ben & Mimi, as well as in her solo project. Mireille has performed with Théâtre La Seiième (Vancouver), L'UniThéâtre (Edmonton) and La Troupe du Jour (Saskatoon). More and more, we find her in mentoring roles with young female singer-songwriters and she loves helping young French-speaking women find their voice.



Mireille graduated from MacEwan University in Arts Management, which served her well as a freelance artist. She gained experience within the administrative teams of the Francophone artistic community, including the Center de Développement Musical and the Flying Canoë Volant Festival. After a few years in government administration, she is delighted to be able to redirect her managerial skills towards her artistic roots and to be able to contribute to the development and growth of Francophone and Francophile theatre in Alberta.



"We are really happy to have Mireille join our team," says Artistic Director Steve Jodoin. "She has always been involved in the French-speaking community and we know her expertise and her energy will contribute to the smooth running of the Company."



The Board of Directors would also like to thank Joëlle Kacou for her three years of service at L'UniThéâtre