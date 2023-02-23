Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

L'UniThéâtre Announces New Administration Director

A fifth-generation Franco-Albertan, Mireille is a singer, singer-songwriter, and actress.

Feb. 23, 2023  
L'UniThéâtre Announces New Administration Director

The board of directors of L'UniThéâtre has announced the hiring of Mireille Moquin as Administrative Director starting March 1, 2023.


A fifth-generation Franco-Albertan, Mireille is a singer, singer-songwriter, and actress. Over the past 20 years, her projects have brought her into contact with audiences across the country and abroad. You will have seen and heard her in the Franco-Albertan folk roots group Allez Ouest, the duo Ben & Mimi, as well as in her solo project. Mireille has performed with Théâtre La Seiième (Vancouver), L'UniThéâtre (Edmonton) and La Troupe du Jour (Saskatoon). More and more, we find her in mentoring roles with young female singer-songwriters and she loves helping young French-speaking women find their voice.

Mireille graduated from MacEwan University in Arts Management, which served her well as a freelance artist. She gained experience within the administrative teams of the Francophone artistic community, including the Center de Développement Musical and the Flying Canoë Volant Festival. After a few years in government administration, she is delighted to be able to redirect her managerial skills towards her artistic roots and to be able to contribute to the development and growth of Francophone and Francophile theatre in Alberta.

"We are really happy to have Mireille join our team," says Artistic Director Steve Jodoin. "She has always been involved in the French-speaking community and we know her expertise and her energy will contribute to the smooth running of the Company."

The Board of Directors would also like to thank Joëlle Kacou for her three years of service at L'UniThéâtre



Review: JERSEY BOYS Is Music To The Ears At The Citadel Theatre Photo
Review: JERSEY BOYS Is Music To The Ears At The Citadel Theatre
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons’ greatest hits take centre stage in this world-class production.
Review: Avant-Garde Drama, RHINOCEROS, Entertains Audiences at Edmontons Timms Centre for Photo
Review: Avant-Garde Drama, RHINOCEROS, Entertains Audiences at Edmonton's Timms Centre for the Arts
This darkly humorous production explores the dangers of complacency and pack mentality.
Review: THE ROYALE Packs a Punch at Edmontons Citadel Theatre Photo
Review: THE ROYALE Packs a Punch at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre
Marco Ramirez’s fast-paced drama draws inspiration from the life of real-life boxer, Jack Johnson.
Review: THE MOUSETRAP Delights Edmonton Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP Delights Edmonton
Read BroadwayWorld's review for the world’s longest-running play, which has arrived in Edmonton! Agatha Christie’s THE MOUSETRAP takes the spotlight at Edmonton’s Walterdale Theatre until February 18.

More Hot Stories For You


The Citadel Theatre Receives Funding From Government Of AlbertaThe Citadel Theatre Receives Funding From Government Of Alberta
February 16, 2023

The Government of Alberta has just announced that The Citadel Theatre Renewal Project will receive new capital funding as part of Budget 2023 Capital Plan, necessary for much needed upgrades and improvements to the building.
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Opens This March At The Citadel TheatrePRIDE AND PREJUDICE Opens This March At The Citadel Theatre
February 15, 2023

Adapted by playwright Kate Hamill from the novel by Jane Austen, this classic romance returns to The Citadel with some surprisingly comedic twists.
Ballet Edmonton Presents CREO This MonthBallet Edmonton Presents CREO This Month
February 3, 2023

​​​​​​​ Ballet Edmonton presents the second performance of their season, CREO, on February 24 & 25 at the Triffo Theatre in MacEwan University's Allard Hall. 
Edmonton Opera Announces 60th Season Lineup
February 1, 2023

Edmonton Opera has announced that Bizet’s Carmen opens the Diamond Season. Well beloved as the most famous opera of all, Carmen is known for glorious music and a fearless leading lady. Montreal’s Rose Naggar-Tremblay (mezzo soprano) will infuse this role with her rich voice and interpretive prowess as she makes her company debut, as well as her North American role debut.
Citadel Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season Citadel Theatre Announces 2023/24 Season
January 31, 2023

The Citadel Theatre has announced its 2023/24 Season of programming, bringing Edmonton audiences a fantastic new season of theatre packed with action, adventure, music and storytelling.
share