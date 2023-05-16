JazzFest Reveals Lineup of Free Shows

Performances run June 28 to 30 in three cool venues, during lunch and happy hour. 

JazzFest Reveals Lineup of Free Shows

Over the last few weeks Edmonton Jazz Festival Society (EJFS) has been on a roll, announcing Headliner Chris Botti and Marquee Series shows such with international musicians such as John Beasley with Edmonton Jazz Orchestra, Nik West, The Bad Plus, and Emmet Cohen Trio; the outdoor full-day extravaganza Jazz in the Park, JazzClub at Chateau Lacombe, and Yardbird Suite Series, all part of the TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival.

Today the Festival has announced the opportunities for music lovers of all backgrounds and tastes to try some free, or admission by donation, jazz music from June 28 to 30 in three cool venues, during lunch and happy hour.

"If you're not sure about jazz music come and sample some free or donation-admission jazz during your lunch break or after work," says Festival Producer Kent Sangster. "We know you'll love it, and we hope you'll buy a ticket to some of the other shows nightly throughout the Festival."

"TD is proud to be a presenting sponsor of the Edmonton Jazz Festival for the ninth consecutive year," said Robert Ghazal, Prairie Region Head and Senior Vice President, TD Bank Group. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we aim to support music, arts and cultural initiatives that reflect diverse voices and bring people together."

Tickets for Jazz in the Park, Yardbird Suite Series, & JazzClub at Chateau Lacombe, along with Headliner Chris Botti and Marque Series shows are on sale on the Edmonton Jazz Festival website at Click Here including information on free shows.




