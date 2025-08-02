C.E. Hoffman Transforms Chapbook NO ACTUAL SIN into Edmonton Fringe Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Traditionally published author C.E. Hoffman will perform her one woman show No Actual Sin at this year's Edmonton Fringe. Winner of the 2022 Defunct Magazine May Day Chapbook Contest, No Actual Sin is a journey of chaos, loss, and self-discovery, a literary landscape of sex and surrealism.

C.E. Hoffman is a local, traditionally published author of "general weirdness". Combining a raw punk edge with poetic stream of consciousness, Hoffman unblinkingly dissects the darker sides of the feminine experience.

Expect madness and magic as Hoffman blurs the line between theatre and literature.

The cast includes C.E. Hoffman as writer, director, and the sole performer. Hoffman says, "People say my book launches feel like theatre productions. I'm excited to officially step into the theatre medium! And if one person leaves my production feeling better about themselves/life in general, I'll know I did my job."

The show will be running at the Yardbird Suite from August 16-24.