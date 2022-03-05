BWW Review: PETER PAN GOES WRONG is a Side-Splitting Comedy Adventure

The Cornley Drama Society is determined to overcome their accident-riddled production history. However, it's only a matter of seconds before their adaptation of Peter Pan veers dangerously off course, setting off a domino effect of disastrous mishaps.

First presented at London's Pleasance Theatre in 2013, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a rollicking comedy adventure that will delight even the most reluctant theatregoers. Written by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer of Mischief Theatre Company, this uproariously funny production makes its North American premiere at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre under the direction of Adam Meggido.

This play-within-a-play's hilarity begins the moment that Peter Pan opens. We are introduced to the familiar set-up of Wendy, John, and Michael Darling's Edwardian-era nursery, a pink-walled bedroom complete with triple bunk beds and wooden toys. Their parents' ordeal of putting them to bed is amplified by one hundred when lines are missed, spilled medicine is tripped in, and loyal dog/nursemaid Nana gets stuck halfway through the doggie door. By the time Peter Pan crash-lands into the room, Wendy, John, and Michael are crammed between the layers of their collapsed bunk bed and Peter's shadow is unrulier than ever. Peter and the Darlings' ensuing adventures in Neverland are besieged by not only the notorious Captain Hook but by falling props, missed cues, and personal drama from the lives of The Cornley Drama Society's actors, wreaking havoc on-stage. Not even Captain Hook is immune from struggling to open a bottle of poison and providing not-so subtle prompting to a line-forgetting co-star.

Playing a character portraying another character is a tremendous feat for any actor, and the dynamic cast delivers. As Peter Pan/Jonathan, Jamie Cavanagh delivers a hilarious performance punctuated by less-than nimble airborne grand entrances. Alexandra Brynn is bubbly and upbeat as Wendy/Sandra and Oscar Derkx plays an endearing Michael/Max who harbours a not-so-secret resentment against Jonathan for not only playing Peter Pan but for dating Max's crush, Sandra, in real life. As John/Dennis, Alexander Ariate earns big laughs as Dennis bumbles through the lines dictated to him via a pair of clunky headphones. Andrew Macdonald-Smith plays a snappish Captain Hook/Chris and Rochelle Laplante masters physical comedy as Lost Boy Toodles/Lucy. Complete with frazzled onstage medics, sleeves being engulfed in flames, and Simon Scullion's revolving set of incorrectly corresponding scene changes, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is pure comedic mayhem and an escapist theatrical experience. There is hardly a moment when the audience isn't in stitches.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong plays Edmonton's Citadel Theatre until March 20. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for all audience members.