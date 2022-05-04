L'UniThéâtre Presents Theatre for Young Audiences in French

Each season, L'UniThéâtre presents a production for young audiences touring francophone and French immersion elementary schools in Alberta. This season Alberta's only professional Francophone theatre company will present Le merveilleux voyage d'Inès de l'Ouest by Rébecca Déraspe, produced by Théâtre la Seizième (Vancouver).

Inès of the West is an infamous neighbourhood prankster. One night, while she is up to no good, she encounters a formidable foe: Jérôme of Port Alberni, a magical elf who instantly shrinks her down to be no taller than three apples. When she is suddenly carried away by a Canada goose, Inès' great adventure begins!

"It is wonderful to once again be presenting live theatre in our schools, and in our own theatre," says L'UniThéâtre Artistic Director Steve Jodoin. "We look forward to presenting original, engaging storytelling for francophone, immersion, and francophile audiences."

After the success of Le merveilleux voyage de Réal de Montréal, Rébecca Déraspe has adapted the text especially for western Canadian audiences: a rite of passage transporting us from the beaches of the West Coast to the Okanagan valley, and from the skyscrapers of Vancouver to the peaks of the Rocky Mountains. Audacious and poetic, this show will charm audiences of all ages with its themes of friendship, discovery, and difference.

As a part of the tour, L'UniThéâtre will present the play for a limited run La Cité Francophone in Edmonton on May 5, 6, and 7 with 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. performances.

Schools are encouraged to present the play for audiences in kindergarten to grade six. With the purchase of one or more performances, schools will receive a custom learning guide. Teachers will be able to guide their students' discovery of the play and its themes through a variety of games and activities for all ages and interests.