Cast And Creative Team Announced For ALWAYS PATSY CLINE at The Great Lakes Center For The Arts

The Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor, MI has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Always Patsy Cline, based on the true story of the unlikely friendship between Cline and her fan Louise Seger.

Opening August 13th, Always Patsy Cline continues the Center's annual tradition of producing a summer musical and welcoming the nation's finest musical theatre talent to Northern Michigan. Several members of the cast and creative team are reprising their roles from Taproot Theatre Company's critically acclaimed run of the show in 2019. Returning to the role of Patsy Cline is Cayman Ilika, who has performed on stages throughout the country including the 5th Avenue Theatre and Village Theatre in Seattle, Musical Theatre West in Los Angeles, and The Asolo Repertory Theatre in Saraosota. She can be heard on the Original Cast Album of Persuasion and the Studio Cast Album of Yankee Doodle Dandy. Stepping back into the role of Louise Seger is actress and improviser Kate Jaeger, who has been seen on several major stages including the Village Theatre and Arizona Theatre Company. Her credits include a wide range of roles and multiple world premieres. Ilika and Jaeger are both members of the Actors' Equity Association.

Adapting her acclaimed direction for the Center's stage is Karen Lund, award-winning theatre and film director and Producing Artistic Director of Taproot Theatre Company. Lund is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. Additional members of the creative team include Julia Thornton (Music Supervisor), Mark Lund (Scenic, Projection & Sound Designer), Rachel Levy (Lighting Designer), Brynne McKeene (Costume Designer), and Pamela Campi Spee (Stage Manager), and Claire Marx (Assistant Music Director and Understudy).

Members of the Great Lakes Center for the Arts leadership team include Jill O'Neill (Executive Director) and Michael M. Kaiser (Artistic Director), President Emeritus of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Always Patsy Cline is produced by the Center's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Kacergis and conducted by Bay View Music Festival Artistic Director Chris Ludwa.

Always Patsy Cline opens on Friday August 13th at 8:00 PM with additional performances on August 14th and 15th. The musical play, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams," and "Walking After Midnight"...27 songs in all. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit www.GreatLakesCFA.org.