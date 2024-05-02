TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Presented By Actors Collaborative Toledo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors Collaborative Toledo will present the area premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos (adapted from the book by Cheryl Strayed).

The play is directed by Nancy Wright and features Marissa Rex in the central role of Sugar. Ryan Albrecht, Leah Creek, and Gloria Wang round out the cast, with all three making their ACT debut.

Based on the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small.

Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

More Information

The play will be performed in the newly renovated performance space at Trinity Episcopal Church (316 Adams St., Toledo, Ohio 43604) located the corner of Adams and St. Clair Streets in Downtown Toledo. There is free parking on the street and paid parking in the garage attached to the church. There is an entrance in the garage that opens up into Trinity. Tiny Beautiful Things will be performed at 8:00 p.m. on May 17 & 18, 2024 and 3:00 p.m. on May 19, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased at www.act419.org.

Play Broadway Games