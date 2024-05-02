JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL, and More Set For Farmers Alley Theatre's 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a season full of critically acclaimed productions, sold out shows, and holdovers, Farmers Alley Theatre has announced its 2024/2025 season lineup: Jersey Boys, A Christmas Carol, Dial M for Murder, A Jukebox for the Algonquin, Ride the Cyclone, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Executive Director Rob Weiner says, “Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to be celebrating our 17th season in bigger and bolder ways than ever before. With huge blockbuster Tony Award winning musicals, fresh adaptations of old classics, and crowd-pleasing new works, our new season is sure to delight all audiences from our opening curtain to the final bows.”

"As a Jersey Boy myself, I'm thrilled about this season.” adds Managing Artistic Director Jeremy Koch, “For me, I am most excited about the engaging stories we get to tell. You know their music but do you know the story of how the Four Seasons or Carole King rose to fame? In particular, I’m looking forward to two shows: A Jukebox for the Algonquin where we tell the hilarious story of a group of senior citizens written by our friend and frequent collaborator Paul Stroili (last seen in Native Gardens), and Ride The Cyclone. With that show we return to our roots by presenting a unique, contemporary musical with an exciting and eclectic score full of music that pulls from pop to vaudeville to jazz to Broadway. It’s no wonder it has such a huge following on social media. I’m delighted that with Ride The Cyclone, and every show in Season 17, we’re bringing amazingly rich and riveting stories to the stage.”

This season of award-winning modern classics and exciting new works begins with the show-stopping Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. This powerful musical follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of international stardom.

Jersey Boys opens Farmers Alley Theatre’s 17th season with performances September 19 through October 6, 2024.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim, and all the characters of A Christmas Carol; and this year is no exception. In this bold new adaptation, Patrick Barlow (author of the award-winning The 39 Steps) takes Dickens’ classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts and eleventh-hour redemption and makes it feel brand new again.

In this raucous version the entire show is performed by five actors, most of whom play multiple roles. It’s a uniquely hysterical and heartfelt production filled with music, puppetry, pantomime, and farce. Every time the actors switch characters, we’re reminded that we’re watching the magic of live theatrical storytelling unfolding in front of our eyes. A Christmas Carol runs November 11 through December 8, 2024.

From the play that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic crime thriller film, Farmers Alley Theatre presents the regional premiere of the brand-new, edge-of-your-seat adaptation of Dial M for Murder by Jeffrey Hatcher (TV’s Columbo). Is this twisty mystery of forbidden romance, blackmail, and betrayal the perfect crime—or will Scotland Yard’s best detective crack the case? This clever, fast-paced adaptation adds extra layers to the iconic tale, making the “Will he get away with it?” question even more thrilling. Praised by The New York Times as full of “enough twists and sudden hitches to keep the chills and thrills running,” Dial M for Murder runs February 6 through 16, 2025.

A serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs? Farmers Alley Theatre will present the Southwest Michigan premiere of A Jukebox for the Algonquin, a new play by Michigan playwright and actor Paul Stroili. At a senior living community in the Adirondack region of upstate New York, a small group of residents decide they’re not quite ready to go “gentle into that good night.” This band of displaced former city dwellers from Brooklyn and The Bronx devise a plot to prove that “old” is not a New York state of mind. Winner of the 2022-2023 Wilde Award for Best New Play, A Jukebox for the Algonquin runs April 3 through 20, 2025.

Secure all personal belongings. In the hilarious and outlandish Ride The Cyclone, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived.

The show has also become a cultural phenomenon, with millions of videos created across TikTok and Instagram. With this regional premiere, Ride The Cyclone is a 90-minute thrill ride you won’t soon forget. Performances May 29 through June 16, 2025.

Feel the earth move. Farmers Alley Theatre closes its 2024-2025 season with Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. The inspiring true story of Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this musical phenomenon is filled with unforgettable classics like "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "So Far Away,” "Take Good Care of My Baby," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," woven through a story you'll never forget. Performances July 16 through 27, 2025.

In celebration of the reveal of the 2024/2025 season, Farmers Alley Theatre is offering a limited-time-offer on all Flex-Passes. Now through Sunday, May 5th, get one (1) additional ticket for the 2024/2025 season when you purchase a Classic or Platinum Flex Pass. The best way to see the shows you want, when you want, Flex-Passes give a set number of tickets to be used in whatever combination for any number of shows all while saving 15% over regular ticket prices. Plus, Flex Pass holders are able to reserve seats before they go on sale to the general public, have unlimited no-fee ticket exchanges, no handling fees or processing charges, get a 10% discount off additional guest ticket purchases, and $1 off each beer, wine, or cocktail at the lobby bar.





