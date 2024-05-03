Spotlight: THE SQUIRRELS! at Tipping Point Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Squirrels is a fast-paced, witty dark comedy for our times (by the playwright of the Tony Award nominated play Hand to God). Sciurus, the patriarch of a family of gray squirrels, has collected enough nuts to last ten winters. When a group of starving fox squirrels begs him to share his hoard of food, animosity erupts into ferocious war.

The Squirrels is an experience like no other; a wild ride about a family of squirrels (yes, squirrels) as they face the challenges of climate change and the changes amongst their scurry – no creature comes out unscathed! This production will be directed by Julia Glander.