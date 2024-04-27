Classic Rock Tribute (2.0) to Be Held at The Encore Next Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to rock at The Encore Musical Theatre Company's final tribute concert of Season 15, hitting the Maas Stage on Thursday, May 2nd for four exclusive performances only!

Prepare to be transported back to the glory days of Classic Rock as The Encore's live band, led by the incomparable R. MacKenzie Lewis, takes center stage alongside four powerhouse vocalists. Ann Arbor's own Chris Joseph, renowned for his unforgettable performances in The Encore's Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons Tribute and Smokey Joe's Café, will blow you away with his dynamic range. Joining him is Leah Gitlen, known for her knockout performances in the Classic Rock Tribute (1.0) and Eagles Tribute, the sensational Veronica Paige, a recent graduate from Oakland University, and the charismatic Jamie Colburn, hailing all the way from New York City..

Under the expert direction of The Encore's artistic director, Daniel Cooney, this tribute promises to be a non-stop thrill ride through the iconic hits of bands like Kansas, Journey, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, and many more!

"We're thrilled to bring audiences a sequel to last season's beloved tribute concert," says Cooney. "The energy in the rehearsal room is electric, and we're confident that this show will exceed even the loftiest expectations set by its predecessor!"

The entire Tribute Concert Series is sponsored by Dexter's Pub. You can bring your program in after the concert to receive 20% off your bill!

Tickets for Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0 are selling fast, so don't delay! Book now for an unforgettable night of rock 'n' roll nostalgia. Prices range from $26 to $46, and you can snag yours online at theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office at 734.268.6200. Plus, for all you last-minute thrill-seekers, $20 rush tickets will be available at the door for students and performing arts professionals before each performance (subject to availability).

Don't miss your chance to experience the grand finale of Season 15 in style—book your tickets now and get ready to rock out with The Encore!

About The Encore:

The Encore is a leading, non-profit professional theater company dedicated to bringing captivating performances to our community. With a rich history of delivering exceptional entertainment, The Encore has established itself as a cornerstone of the local arts scene. Celebrating its 15th Season, The Encore continues to inspire creativity and provide unforgettable experiences to the Great Lakes Region. The Encore is supported in part by grants from Benard L. Maas Foundation, Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Ann Arbor Area Community Fund, Dexter Community Fund, and by generous donations from our many individual supporters and volunteers.

