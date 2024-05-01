Northville's Tipping Point Theatre Announces Full Lineup of Summer Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tipping Point Theatre has announced a brand-new collection of summer performances beginning on May 23, 2024.

"We are very excited about our upcoming 17th Season (more information coming soon), but before that, Tipping Point is diving into summer with some new programming: Summer Sessions at the Point,” states Julia Glander, producing artistic director of TPT. “First up is the five-person vocal band Chasing Saturn, sure to excite Pitch Perfect fans as well as everyone who enjoys precision vocals and a fun night out. Michigan favorite Eric Gutman will be back with his hilariously personal show, From Broadway to Obscurity. We round out this line-up with Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, a funny, bittersweet memoir about caretaking, lovingly and humorously portrayed by Breeda Miller. There's a little something for everyone!”

Patrons also have the opportunity to enjoy the theatre's outdoor patio prior to each performance, with a selection of beer and wine available for purchase up to 60-minutes prior to curtain.

About the Shows

Summer Sessions launches on May 23rd with Chasing Saturn, a world-class vocal band coming to a galaxy near you! Chasing Saturn's five members are a constellation of seasoned vocal music pros from across the US, whose gravitational pull is bound to bring the party and get audiences on their feet and singing along. Let them draw you into their orbit for a high-energy evening of fierce vocals, dance-worthy reinterpretations of classic and contemporary hits, and always more than a few laughs. Featuring Charlie Arthur, Adam King, Ryan Slone, and native Michiganders Mason Van Gieson and Dan Zimberg.

The summer season continues on June 8th with Eric Gutman's From Broadway to Obscurity, a musical exploration of one man's struggle to get to the top of his game, and the struggle to find his place once the game has ended. Winner of Best Solo Show (musical) at the 2016 Orlando Fringe Festival, From Broadway to Obscurity is “as much fun as a big-budget musical” proclaims the CBC. Weaving together beloved songs from musical theatre and popular music, dead-on celebrity impressions, and sneak peeks at what goes on backstage at one of the biggest hits in Broadway history, Gutman, who made the transition from Broadway star to suburban Michigan dad, will share his extraordinary gifts with audiences in this thrilling concert experience. "Any excuse to bring my show to my hometown is a privilege and honor,” states Gutman. “To have Tipping Point Theatre allow me to tell my story in their beautiful and intimate space will be an incredible way to showcase the true heart and soul of the show and how personal it is."

Summer Sessions closes with three performances of Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home, beginning July 17th. “Breeda Kelly Miller brings to life a funny and often profound look at her mother's journey from her native Ireland through to the end of her life, charting the type of experiences felt by generations of immigrants and adults caring for their aging parents. This is a theatrical memoir filled with humor and poignant moments, with Breeda performing each role, introducing us to her parents, their families and friends. Mrs. Kelly's Journey Home will keep audiences riveted from the opening line to the closing blessing. It is a moving, joyous exploration of love, roots and family. (Vicki Quade, Chicago playwright and producer)”

Visit www.tippingpointtheatre.com for exact performance dates and times.

