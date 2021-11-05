BWW Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Fisher Theatre is a Joyous Modern Fairytale

Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward

in Pretty Woman: The Musical

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

"Welcome to Hollywood!" Pretty Woman: The Musical, the 2018 Broadway musical based on the cult classic 1990 film of the same name, is playing the Fisher Theatre in Detroit until November 14th. With music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a crowd-pleasing show that will no doubt have you laughing and bopping along in your seat.

Pretty Woman takes place in the late 80's, and surrounds the love affair of a Hollywood prostitute named Vivian Ward and a billionaire named Edward Lewis. Ward is hired by Lewis to be his escort for just one week, and in that week their relationship blossoms into something more than business, essentially like a modern fairytale.

One of the things you'll hear people say about Pretty Woman: The Musical is that it is extremely similar to the movie it was inspired by. However, having not seen the movie (yet), I can say that this show truly stands on its own. Regardless of whether you saw the Pretty Woman movie in theaters back in 1990 or you've never seen it before, the musical rendition proves to be a fun, carefree night of theatre. Although the lyrics can at times be a bit generic, the songs are definite earworms. Personal favorites include the act one finale, "You're Beautiful"; act two showstoppers, "You and I" and "Never Give Up on a Dream"; and the solo numbers "Freedom" and "Anywhere But Here."

Broadway powerhouse and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal and rising star Olivia Valli star as the elusive Lewis and the charismatic Ward respectively. It is a real treat to see these two embody the characters while making the roles their own. Pascal's well-known rock and roll voice and Valli's youthful wit suit them perfectly for their respective roles, oftentimes in ways you don't expect. You should look forward to the aforementioned solo numbers and "You and I," where Pascal and Valli really get a chance to shine.

Other standouts from the cast are Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca and Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man. Not only are their voices also killer, but their charm and chemistry with the other actors always makes you look forward to their scenes. Another vocal phenomenon is ensemble member Amma Osei, whose operatic tones in the song "You and I" will surely make your jaw drop to the floor. All around, this cast is simply unbeatable, especially from a vocal standpoint. They take relatively basic musical numbers and turn them each into something memorable.

In a world where upsetting breaking news is a near constant, Pretty Woman: The Musical is a welcomed escape from the chaos. It's a show that allows you to indulge in your romcom fantasies while also expressing a beautiful message - everyone deserves a chance to show what they're capable of.

P.S. - Don't leave before curtain call! You'll miss out on a pretty spectacular rendition of Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman."

For more information or to buy tickets to Pretty Woman: The Musical, visit broadwayindetroit.com, call 800-982-2787, or visit the Fisher Theatre in downtown Detroit.