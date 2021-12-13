Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Community Playhouse's CABARET Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Des Moines:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Helmers - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 33%

Meghan McEleney - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 25%

Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 18%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Traci Reetz and Pam Humphreys - YOUNG SHERLOCK - Story Theater Company 23%

Liane Nichols - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 19%

Angela Lampe - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 19%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Megan Helmers - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 33%

David A. VanCleave - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 22%

Bob Filippone - BRING IT ON - Oster Regent Theatre 20%

Best Direction Of A Play

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 54%

Katy Merriman - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 46%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Stephanie Schneider - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 62%

Jennifer Nostrala - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 13%

James Serpento - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 11%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Tony Tandeski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 47%

Megan Helmers - DUETS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 43%

G. Thomas Furgerson - THE AGITATORS - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Snodgrass - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 50%

Mike Ingraham - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 34%

Jay Jagim - BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 10%

Best Musical

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 46%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY: CONCERT VERSION - Tallgrass Theatre Company 40%

LOVE & OTHER DESTINAITONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Renee Davenport - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 23%

Kristin Teig Torres - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 21%

Deidra Mohr - CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 11%

Best Performer In A Play

Maggie Schmitt - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 52%

Liane Nichols - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 34%

Dan Chase - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Angela Billman - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 52%

Anthony Hendricks - LOVE & OTHER DESTINATIONS - Mirrorbox Theatre 48%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Levi Cooper - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 25%

Mar Feitelson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 21%

Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 10%

Best Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 40%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 29%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 22%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

CABARET - Des Moines Community Playhouse 48%

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 43%

TITLE OF SHOW - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jay Jagim - CABARET - Des Moines Playhouse 39%

Timothy Walker - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 32%

Nicholas Amundson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 25%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Meredith Toebben - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 32%

Light This Productions - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 29%

Thomas P. White - BRING IT ON - Oster Regent Theatre 25%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 74%

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 17%

BRIGHT HALF LIFE - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 9%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marisa Spahn - GODSPELL - Des Moines Playhouse 21%

Bailey Dorr - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Tallgrass Theatre Company 15%

Gary Kroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

J'Kalein Madison - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 50%

Adam Beilgard - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Des Moines Playhouse 35%

Michael Fritz - TWELVE ANGRY JURORS - ACTORS 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Tatum Gloden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 30%

Lars Oredson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 23%

Evie Smith - SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS - Des Moines Young Artists Theatre 18%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Des Moines Community Playhouse 36%

MAMMA MIA! - Oster Regent Theatre 35%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 29%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

ANONYMOUS - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 55%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Oster Regent Theatre 45%