Tickets Now Available For THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE at Coralville Arts

Tickets are now available! Young Footliters Youth Theatre will present the digital broadcast of "The Show Must Go Online" May 21-23. Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

The pandemic might have caused live theatre to go on hiatus at The Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, but when a group of theatre kids put their creative heads together, they decide the show must go online! This cabaret style musical consists of Broadway songs originally sung on stage by children, including:



Tomorrow - Annie

Performed by: Keely Clouse, Amara MacLagan, Maple Miller, Claire Reimer, Miranda Rose Zimmerman

Giants In The Sky - Into the Woods

Performed by: Camila Koch

I Won't Grow Up - Peter Pan

Performed by: Grace Dalmasso, Lyrah Huggins, Esther Puderbaugh, Luke Reimer, Ana Rippentrop, Tessera Rippentrop, Andrew Robertson, Isabella Tisdale, Andreas Warren, Millie Webster

Electricity - Billy Elliot the Musical

Performed by: Whit Jury

Naughty - Matilda

Performed by: Maya Hanna, Lovella Varner, Clara Visser, Nora Yates

Where Is Love? - Oliver

Performed by: Tyler Hoth

You're Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile - Annie

Performed by: Greta Gromacki, Abril Hamity, Shea Sanders, Elle Villarini, Lilly Vogts

Mama Who Bore Me/ Reprise - Spring Awakening

Performed by: Madeline Austin, Tess DeGrazia, Emily Granfield, Briar Martin, Rana Saba, Ella Vakiner

A Million Dreams - The Greatest Showman

Performed by: Grace DeVore, Gretchen Gerke, Julia Kartvelishvili, Emma Lai, Evy Meeks, Alina Zheng, and the entire cast

For more information, visit CoralvilleArts.org.