THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT Returns to Des Moines

The event is on Friday, April 24.

By: Sep. 09, 2025
THE ROCK ORCHESTRA BY CANDLELIGHT Returns to Des Moines Image
After mesmerizing audiences across Europe and the UK, The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight is set to electrify the USA once again. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock & Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal. 

Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & MORE!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 19. For first access to Presale Tickets, sign up for exclusive access at www.rock-orchestra-presale.com/ 

All seats at the Civic Center are reserved. Visit DMPA.org for pricing and availability. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 19. The event is on Friday, April 24.




