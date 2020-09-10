Riverside Theatre's BUYER AND CELLAR Goes Virtual

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Directed by Chris Okiishi, the show features Patrick DuLaney. It will run September 11-20.

Riverside Theatre's production of Buyer and Cellar will be presented online only due to the health crisis.

Synopsis:

A struggling actor in L.A. takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar... named Barbra. (Yes there really is a basement mall in her mansion!) BUYER & CELLAR is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the price of tchotchkes, and the odd relationships that come from odd jobs.

