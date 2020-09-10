Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Riverside Theatre's BUYER AND CELLAR Goes Virtual

Article Pixel

Directed by Chris Okiishi, the show features Patrick DuLaney. It will run September 11-20.

Sep. 10, 2020  

Riverside Theatre's production of Buyer and Cellar will be presented online only due to the health crisis.

Directed by Chris Okiishi, the show features Patrick DuLaney. It will run September 11-20.

Synopsis:

A struggling actor in L.A. takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar... named Barbra. (Yes there really is a basement mall in her mansion!) BUYER & CELLAR is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the price of tchotchkes, and the odd relationships that come from odd jobs.

Click here to buy tickets.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Calgary International Film Festival Adapts to Online Premieres
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Jubilations Dinner Theatre Presents NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM OF ROCK STARS