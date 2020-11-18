Riverside Theatre Presents MIDNIGHT YOUR TIME, Starring Co-Founder Judy Hovland
The production will be available for streaming from November 13 at 7:30pm through November 22 at 11:59pm.
Riverside Theatre will present a virtual production of Midnight Your Time, starring the theatre's co-founder Judy Hovland. Midnight Your Time is written by Adam Brace.
Synopsis:
Judy is in London, her daughter Helen is in Palestine. But being 3,000 miles away in a conflict zone doesn't mean that they can't have their weekly mother-daughter chats. Problem is that Helen doesn't seem to want to answer. A play that speaks to this moment where we can be connected like never before -- yet still feel so alone.
Director: Adam Knight
Production Designer: S. Benjamin Farrar
Costume Designer: Karle Meyers
Post-Production Audio and Video: Rob Merritt
Technical Director: Chris Rich
Dialect Consultant: Edie Campbell
* member of Actors' Equity Association
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.riversidetheatre.org/midnight-your-time.