Riverside Theatre Presents MIDNIGHT YOUR TIME, Starring Co-Founder Judy Hovland

Riverside Theatre will present a virtual production of Midnight Your Time, starring the theatre's co-founder Judy Hovland. Midnight Your Time is written by Adam Brace.

Synopsis:

Judy is in London, her daughter Helen is in Palestine. But being 3,000 miles away in a conflict zone doesn't mean that they can't have their weekly mother-daughter chats. Problem is that Helen doesn't seem to want to answer. A play that speaks to this moment where we can be connected like never before -- yet still feel so alone.

Director: Adam Knight

Production Designer: S. Benjamin Farrar

Costume Designer: Karle Meyers

Post-Production Audio and Video: Rob Merritt

Technical Director: Chris Rich

Dialect Consultant: Edie Campbell

* member of Actors' Equity Association

The production will be available for streaming from November 13 at 7:30pm through November 22 at 11:59pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.riversidetheatre.org/midnight-your-time.

