Review: SHUCKED at Des Moines Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's a rare sight to see a giant inflatable ear of corn in the lobby of Des Moines Performing Arts, or to be offered a show-themed drink. But when a musical about corn comes to Iowa, it's time to pull out all the stops. This is exactly what they've done for 'Shucked,' which premiered Tuesday night at the Civic Center. I went in expecting a hilarious show about corn, and I got that. But I also left with a heartwarming story about community and family, a unique blend that's not to be missed.

As 'Shucked' unfolds, we are introduced to two storytellers who guide us through the tale of Maizy and Beau, whose wedding the town has gathered to celebrate. But before they can say 'I do,' the wedding is disrupted, not by a person, but by the ailing corn. When no one is willing to leave to get help, Maizy bravely decides to leave her community to find aid. What unfolds when Maizy introduces someone new to this close-knit community? Will the corn be saved, and the marriage happen?

Part of the joy of seeing this show is how the technical elements come together to tell the story we are seeing on stage. We get a sense of community with Scott Pask set as the farm or location of the main story is always seen, no matter how far our heroine Maizy gets from home. Community is also seen in the costumes by Tilly Grimes, which have patchwork elements in almost every character except outsider Gordy. It's elements like these that tie the whole production together.

A story is nothing without the people who bring it to life. This show features two exceptional storytellers, Tyler Joseph Ellis and Maya Lagerstam. From the moment they stepped on stage, they had the audience in the palm of their hands. Their impeccable comedic timing always had the audience on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating their next appearance in the show.

For me, the performance of the night goes to Miki Abraham as Lulu. Going into the show, the song I was most familiar with was "Independently Owned," which is one of the best songs in the show. She made some amazing vocal choices that made the performance that much more memorable. While she brings sass to the character, she also brings a tremendous amount of heart. It's easy to see why Lulu's opinion means so much to the characters in the show.

Audiences attending may remember Danielle Wade, who plays our heroine, Maizy. She was last seen on the Civic Center stage when the tour of Mean Girls played in Des Moines in 2019. While Maizy could easily become a caricature, Wade does an excellent job balancing the character's quirkiness with moments of heart and strength. The show also features terrific performances from Mike Nappi as Peanut, Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy and Jake Odmark as Beau.

If you've lived in Iowa, you know about corn. So, a musical that centers around a community whose main commodity is corn will feel familiar. While this show and its marketing campaign center around corn, it also captures what makes communities unique: the people. From the amazing performances to the design that captures the beauty of community, "Shucked" makes an evening with amazing humor and heart. Don't miss out on your chance to see this show before it leaves on February 2. For more information about the show or to get tickets, visit https://www.desmoinesperformingarts.org/whats-on/events/2024-2025/broadway/shucked



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Reader Reviews