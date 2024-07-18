Photos: City Circle Theatre Company Presents CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

City Circle Theatre Company is presenting a high-flying musical comedy based on an incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can, at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts July 19–21 & 26–28, 2024. See photos from the production.

Tickets are $16–30 (before fees and sales tax) and are available online at www.CoralvilleArts.org, or by calling (319) 248-9370. CCPA Box Office hours are phone only Wednesday–Friday Noon–4:00 PM, and in person one hour before show time at the CCPA Box Office at 1301 5th Street, Coralville.

Catch Me If You Can is a high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams… without getting caught! Based on the hit DreamWorks film and the incredible true story.

Seeking fame and fortune, teenage Frank runs away from home to live the life of a globetrotting con artist. With nothing more than his boyish charm, Frank poses as a lawyer, doctor, and a pilot, until he catches the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty.

This soaring Broadway musical was created by the Tony Award-winning “dream team,” with a book by Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).