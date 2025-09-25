PROYECTO ECHOES MIGRANTES Comes to the Stoner Theater

Proyecto Echoes Migrantes is a community’s reflection through collective theater. It was created for Latinx adults who have always dreamed of exploring the performing arts but, due to life’s changes and challenges, never had the opportunity to try.



This project empowers the community through paid, community-driven performances rooted in Epic Theatre, centered on self-expression and visibility. We believe that everyone’s time, talent, and story deserve recognition, because paying actors is not just important, it’s essential.



Over six weeks, participants will immerse themselves in a creative process of play, writing, and body movement. They will learn basic acting and stagecraft skills, and each will bring their own story to life on stage. The journey will culminate in a final performance before an audience, where participants are honored both with applause and with fair compensation for their work THANKS TO YOUR DONATION!



This is an invitation to try something you’ve always wanted, no matter your age. As Charles Chaplin said: “Life is a play that does not allow testing. So, sing, cry, dance, laugh, and live intensely, before the curtain closes and the piece ends with no applause.”



This project grows from all we’ve learned since living in this country, weather by birth or migration: From our brightest joys to our darkest, loneliest tears. From the bottom of our hearts, to share it with our community. This is from us as as a collective, to our people and those who want to learn about our culture. Whether you step on stage or sit in the audience, I hope it moves you, inspires you, and fills you with joy.