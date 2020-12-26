Orchestra Iowa Receives $175,000 in State Grants

Orchestra Iowa will be receiving $175,000 in one-time state grants aimed at assisting arts and cultural organizations and artists affected by the pandemic, The Gazette reports.

Iowa received $1.25 from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, $7 million of which are dedicated to the arts.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs received 550 grant requests, totaling $36 million, by the December 11 deadline.

The grant recipients include:

• Johnson County: Iowa Children's Museum, $114,000; University of Hancher Auditorium, $64,500; Englert Theatre, $62,000; FilmScene, $59,500; Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, $42,000; Gabe's Live Music Venue, $23,800; Summer of the Arts, $22,400; and Riverside Theatre, $15,300.

• Linn County: Orchestra Iowa, $175,000; Theatre Cedar Rapids, $142,200; National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library, $84,500; Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, $72,600; Brucemore, $34,000; Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio, $27,300; Indian Creek Nature Center, $19,300; Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, $18,300; Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, $17,600; African American Museum of Iowa, $14,400; Legion Arts, $14,000; and McGrath Amphitheatre, $11,000.

In addition, the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa received $18,400.

The eight largest grants - $175,000 - went to Orchestra Iowa in Cedar Rapids; the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque; Blank Park Zoo, Des Moines Performing Arts, Des Moines Botanical Garden and the Science Center of Iowa, all in Des Moines; Des Moines Metro Opera, Indianola; and the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport.

