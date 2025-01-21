MEN ON BOATS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Men on Boats is coming to Des Moines Playhouse next month. Performances run February 7 - March 2, 2025.

The year: 1869. The crew: a maniacally talkative youth, an old Civil War vet who doesn’t like people, an overexcited Brit, and a hunter who wears only beaver skins, to name just a few. Led by John Wesley Powell, a one-armed crazy-faced explorer with an excitable soul, this motley bunch faces treacherous Colorado River rapids and the unexplored American frontier. Governed by ambition, hunger, and downright insanity, they must decide when to press on and when to give in to the dangers of exploration.

Note: This play contains adult language. A preshow talk is offered 30 minutes prior to curtain.

Tickets on sale Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, online and Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in person and by phone.

