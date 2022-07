Mamma Mia! is now playing at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Performances run through July 31, 2022.

A mother. A daughter. Three possible fathers! ABBA's legendary hits - from "Super Trooper" to "Dancing Queen" - tell an infectious, feel-good story of a young woman's search for her birth father as she prepares to walk down the aisle.

Creative/Production Team

Director - Chris Okiishi

Music Director - Janelle Lauer

Associate Music Director/Conductor - Forrest Green

Choreographer - Anna Slife

Scenic/Lighting Design - Scott Olinger

Costume Designer - Melonie Stoll

Intimacy/Safety Director - Carrie Pozdol

Cast

Donna: Janelle Lauer

Tanya: Jennifer Ford

Rosie: Shelby Myers

Sophie: Sophie Lindwall

Sam: Reeder Hoke

Bill: Tad Paulson

Harry: Jake Stigers

Sky: Calvin Bowman

Lisa: Zoe Murphy

Allie: Katey Halverson

Pepper: Miguel Davidson

Father: Lucas Lowder

Eddie: Robert Morris

Ensemble