LEAVING IOWA and STUART LITTLE Come to Des Moines Playhouse
Leaving Iowa and Stuart Little in-person performances will be presented in repertory, alternating shows by the week.
The Des Moines Playhouse follows its successful fall and holiday performances with two shows this winter, Leaving Iowa, Feb. 19-Mar. 21, 2021, and, for families, Stuart Little, Feb. 26-Mar. 14, 2021. Leaving Iowa and Stuart Little in-person performances will be presented in repertory, alternating shows by the week, in the John Viars Theatre. Opening night livestream and two weekends of video-on-demand will also be offered for both shows. Leaving Iowa and Stuart Little are performed without intermission.
Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com or by phone at 515.277.6261.
- A longstanding policy that asks guests, volunteers, and staff to stay home if feeling unwell. The theatre further requests individuals stay home that have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19 or are awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Playhouse will refund tickets.
- Masks are required at all times for all guests, volunteers, and staff.
- Seating capacity is 35%.
- Seating is assigned, based upon when tickets were purchased and the size of groups, with at least 6 feet distance between parties.
- Shows are presented without intermission.
- Playbills are entirely digital.
- A limited array of prepackaged concessions is offered with credit/debit cards preferred for contactless payments.
- Restrooms and elevator are single use so staff can sanitize after each use.
The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows every year since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.