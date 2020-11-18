Katie Colletta Writes And Directs A CHRISTMAS CABARET, December 18-20

City Circle Theatre Company will present A CHRISTMAS CABARET, written and directed by Katie Colletta, as a virtual production available on demand December 18-20.

Tickets are $12-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Written and directed by Katie Colletta, A CHRISTMAS CABARET features performers from throughout the Corridor who will rescue Santa from the quarantine blues as they sing, dance, and laugh their way to a happy holiday. The performance will be professionally recorded and edited by CoralVision.

According to Colletta, "When Liz Tracey reached out to me about writing and directing A Christmas Cabaret, my heart soared. What better way to end this very trying and difficult year than by spreading some Christmas cheer? To me, the essence of Santa Claus is spreading kindness to one another in big ways and small. He represents a universal idea that transcends all religions and belief systems. Working on this project has been a huge kindness, reminding me daily of what is really important.

"Please know that we are taking the ever-changing situation with COVID extremely seriously. I want nothing more than to share this show with you exactly as I envisioned it. However, safety is and will always be our top concern, and that means we are ready to evolve this script and show to create the safest environment possible.

"Working on this piece has been a great reminder to "enjoy the process." Tomorrow isn't promised, so we are going to soak up every ounce of joy that comes from working on a show we possibly can. I can't wait to start creating Christmas magic with this incredible cast and creative team. Stay safe, wear a mask, and Happy Holidays!"

