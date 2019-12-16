Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Des Moines:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Best Costume (Musical)
Best Costume (Play)
Best Direction (Musical)
Best Direction (Play)
Best Ensemble (Musical)
Best Ensemble (Play)
Best Lighting (Musical)
Best Lighting (Play)
Best Music Direction (Musical)
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Orchestra (Musical)
Best Play
Best Set (Musical)
Best Set (Play)
Best Sound (Musical)
Best Sound (Play)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Symphonic Performance
Best Touring Production
Best Youth Production
Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 22%
Dave Wagner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
Jay Jacobson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%
Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 25%
Chris Williams - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
Aaron Smith - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Pyramid Theatre Company 9%
Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 23%
Annie Foskett - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 20%
Michelle Vaudrin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%
Deb Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
Olivia Gorden - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 14%
Grace Smithey - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater. 13%
Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 28%
Emily Coffey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 14%
Dee Bollinger - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 10%
Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
Angela Lampe - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
Nicholas Amundson - ROCKY HORROR - Kata Klysmic Productions 14%
Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 27%
Cheryl Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Ankeny Community Theater 22%
Susanna Douthit - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 20%
Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 22%
Alex Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
Max Schaeffer - ELF - Des Moines Playhouse 10%
David VanCleave - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 20%
Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 17%
Doug Moon - PASSING NOTES - Ankeny Community Theater 8%
The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 23%
The Cast of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 17%
The Cast of 'Disney's Newsies' - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
The Cast of 'Dog Sees God' - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%
The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
The Cast of 'Too Heave For Your Pocket' - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company 10%
Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 35%
Mandy Heath - NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 26%
Charissa Hamel - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 21%
Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%
Dan Stratman - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 18%
Cheryl Clark, Michael Hollister, Matt Tuttle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 14%
Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 24%
Andra Peeler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 21%
Brenton Brown - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 21%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 22%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 15%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 12%
LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera 43%
CANDIDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 28%
BON APPETIT - Des Moines Metro Opera 18%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 48%
BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 29%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 23%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 19%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 15%
Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 48%
Barb Wagner - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 28%
Ronnie Wells - ORDINARY DAYS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 24%
Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
Cheryl Clark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%
Jay Jagrim - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 13%
Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 32%
Brandon Kair - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 19%
Josh Jepson - BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
Mark Toebben - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 22%
Mark Toebben - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 20%
David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 44%
Greg DiMarco - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 26%
Josh Zirkle - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 21%
Bobby Nalean - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 16%
Josh Visnapuu - CLOSER - Open Door Rep 15%
Tyler French - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 14%
Allison Buechler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 39%
Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 39%
Molly Larche - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 22%
Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 16%
Emma Norman - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 14%
Jen Green - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 14%
WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony 43%
PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Symphony 25%
RENNE ELISE GOLDSBERRY - Des Moines Symphony 17%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts 54%
ALADDIN - Des Moines Performing Arts 21%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Performing Arts 15%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 40%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%
YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%
