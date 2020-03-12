Iowa Stage Theatre Company Announces New Direction for Shakespeare

Iowa Stage Theatre Company (ISTC), central Iowa's home for award-winning theater that inspires, enlightens and entertains, is announcing upcoming changes in its annual Shakespeare production. This year ISTC will present a staged reading of Julius Caesar in two locations, and is assembling a team to create a strategic vision for Shakespeare in our community.

Shakespeare On The Lawn at Salisbury House has been a beloved summer tradition, with a growing reputation for high-caliber productions that delight audiences. Under the partnership with ISTC attendance doubled in the last five years. However, as Salisbury House undergoes a period of transition, the decision has been made for ISTC to move forward with a re-imagined staged reading experience of Julius Caesar this coming June, with further details to be announced.

ISTC is also taking the opportunity to envision how a Shakespeare production might be developed to serve more of the community in the future. Matthew McIver, ISTC Artistic Director, said "We are assembling an advisory committee to explore opportunities to expand the impact of the greatest English playwright. Summer Shakespeare will continue to grow and be a vital part of Des Moines' thriving cultural landscape."

Iowa Stage Theatre Company, founded in 2017, is a professional, home-grown theater company in central Iowa that creates high-quality audience experiences of the greatest stories ever told onstage, from the classics to the cutting edge. Led by Artistic Director Matthew McIver, our Resident Artist Company works to transform Iowa, its citizens, and arts community by producing truthful, relevant, and intimate theatre that inspires, enlightens, and entertains. For more information about Iowa Stage Theatre Company, visit us online at iowastage.org.





