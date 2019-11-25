First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Des Moines Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Des Moines:
Best Actor (Musical)
Best Actor (Play)
Best Actress (Musical)
Best Actress (Play)
Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Best Costume (Musical)
Best Costume (Play)
Best Direction (Musical)
Best Direction (Play)
Best Ensemble (Musical)
Best Ensemble (Play)
Best Lighting (Musical)
Best Lighting (Play)
Best Music Direction (Musical)
Best Musical
Best Opera
Best Orchestra (Musical)
Best Play
Best Set (Musical)
Best Set (Play)
Best Sound (Musical)
Best Sound (Play)
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Best Symphonic Performance
Best Touring Production
Best Youth Production
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 21%
Dave Wagner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 16%
Jay Jacobson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%
Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 28%
Chris Williams - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
Asher Suski - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 7%
Annie Foskett - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 22%
Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 22%
Michelle Vaudrin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%
Deb Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
Olivia Gorden - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%
Grace Smithey - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater. 15%
Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 27%
Emily Coffey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 13%
Erin Horst - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 11%
Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
Angela Lampe - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Des Moines Playhouse 14%
Nicholas Amundson - ROCKY HORROR - Kata Klysmic Productions 13%
Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 30%
Cheryl Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Ankeny Community Theater 24%
Susanna Douthit - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 20%
Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
Alex Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
Max Schaeffer - ELF - Des Moines Playhouse 10%
David VanCleave - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 23%
Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
Doug Moon - PASSING NOTES - Ankeny Community Theater 9%
The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 21%
The Cast of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
The Cast of 'Disney's Newsies' - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
The Cast of 'Dog Sees God' - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%
The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
The Cast of 'The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane' - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Des Moines Playhouse 9%
Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 35%
Mandy Heath - NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 27%
Charissa Hamel - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 22%
Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%
Dan Stratman - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 19%
Cheryl Clark, Michael Hollister, Matt Tuttle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 15%
Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 23%
Andra Peeler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 21%
Brenton Brown - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 20%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 15%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 12%
LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera 43%
CANDIDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 29%
BON APPETIT - Des Moines Metro Opera 17%
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 47%
BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 29%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 24%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 21%
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 18%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 49%
Barb Wagner - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 29%
Ronnie Wells - ORDINARY DAYS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 22%
Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
Cheryl Clark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 18%
Casey Gradaschnig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 13%
Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 31%
Brandon Kair - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%
Josh Jepson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
Mark Toebben - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 24%
Mark Toebben - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 24%
David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 44%
Greg DiMarco - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%
Josh Zirkle - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 22%
Bobby Nalean - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 17%
Josh Visnapuu - CLOSER - Open Door Rep 17%
Tyler French - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%
Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 40%
Allison Buechler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 38%
Molly Larche - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 22%
Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 17%
Jen Green - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
Emma Norman - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 14%
WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony 45%
PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Symphony 24%
BRIAN STOKES MITCHEL AND MEGAN HILTY - Des Moines Symphony 16%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts 54%
ALADDIN - Des Moines Performing Arts 21%
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Performing Arts 14%
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 38%
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 24%
YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%
