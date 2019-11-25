BWW Regional Awards
First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Des Moines Awards!

Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Des Moines:

Best Actor (Musical)
Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 21%
 Dave Wagner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 16%
 Jay Jacobson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 10%

Best Actor (Play)
Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 28%
 Chris Williams - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
 Asher Suski - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 7%

Best Actress (Musical)
Annie Foskett - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater 22%
 Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 22%
 Michelle Vaudrin - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 9%

Best Actress (Play)
Deb Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
 Olivia Gorden - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 15%
 Grace Smithey - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater. 15%

Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 27%
 Emily Coffey - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 13%
 Erin Horst - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 11%

Best Costume (Musical)
Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%
 Angela Lampe - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Des Moines Playhouse 14%
 Nicholas Amundson - ROCKY HORROR - Kata Klysmic Productions 13%

Best Costume (Play)
Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 30%
 Cheryl Clark - FRANKENSTEIN - Ankeny Community Theater 24%
 Susanna Douthit - THE LION IN WINTER - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 20%

Best Direction (Musical)
Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
 Alex Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
 Max Schaeffer - ELF - Des Moines Playhouse 10%

Best Direction (Play)
David VanCleave - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 23%
 Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%
 Doug Moon - PASSING NOTES - Ankeny Community Theater 9%

Best Ensemble (Musical)
The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 21%
 The Cast of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
 The Cast of 'Disney's Newsies' - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Best Ensemble (Play)
The Cast of 'Dog Sees God' - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 22%
 The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 18%
 The Cast of 'The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane' - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Des Moines Playhouse 9%

Best Lighting (Musical)
Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 35%
 Mandy Heath - NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 27%
 Charissa Hamel - KISS ME KATE - Ankeny Community Theater 22%

Best Lighting (Play)
Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%
 Dan Stratman - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 19%
 Cheryl Clark, Michael Hollister, Matt Tuttle - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 15%

Best Music Direction (Musical)
Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 23%
 Andra Peeler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 21%
 Brenton Brown - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse 20%

Best Musical
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 20%
 THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 15%
 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 12%

Best Opera
LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera 43%
 CANDIDE - Des Moines Metro Opera 29%
 BON APPETIT - Des Moines Metro Opera 17%

Best Orchestra (Musical)
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 47%
 BILLY ELLIOT - Des Moines Playhouse 29%
 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 24%

Best Play
DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 21%
 THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 18%
 ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 16%

Best Set (Musical)
Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 49%
 Barb Wagner - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 29%
 Ronnie Wells - ORDINARY DAYS - Tallgrass Theatre Company 22%

Best Set (Play)
Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 19%
 Cheryl Clark - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 18%
 Casey Gradaschnig - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 13%

Best Sound (Musical)
Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre 31%
 Brandon Kair - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 20%
 Josh Jepson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 15%

Best Sound (Play)
Mark Toebben - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 24%
 Mark Toebben - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 24%
 David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 20%

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse 44%
 Greg DiMarco - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 25%
 Josh Zirkle - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 22%

Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Bobby Nalean - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 17%
 Josh Visnapuu - CLOSER - Open Door Rep 17%
 Tyler French - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Ankeny Community Theater 16%

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater 40%
 Allison Buechler - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 38%
 Molly Larche - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 22%

Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company 17%
 Jen Green - SILENT SKY - Des Moines Playhouse 15%
 Emma Norman - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola 14%

Best Symphonic Performance
WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony 45%
 PORGY AND BESS - Des Moines Symphony 24%
 BRIAN STOKES MITCHEL AND MEGAN HILTY - Des Moines Symphony 16%

Best Touring Production
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts 54%
 ALADDIN - Des Moines Performing Arts 21%
 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Des Moines Performing Arts 14%

Best Youth Production
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists’ Theatre 38%
 DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 24%
 YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 14%

