FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Des Moines Next Month

Performances run February 9 - 18, 2024 at the Stoner Theater.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

FINDING NEMO JR. Comes to Des Moines Next Month

FINDING NEMO JR. comes to Des Moines next month. Performances run February 9 - 18, 2024 at the Stoner Theater.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Featuring memorable songs from the Tony Award winning songwriting team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. 




