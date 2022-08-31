Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dr. Edward Kottick Conducts An Evening of Irving Berlin September 9 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts

The guest soloists presenting music from the glory days of Broadway are Allison Holmes-Bendixen, Mary Denmead, David Raim, and Stephen Swanson.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Under the baton of Dr. Edward Kottick, the CCPA Orchestra and guest soloists take the stage to deliver the music of Irving Berlin Friday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available through the CCPA Box Office: 319-248-9370, www.CoralvilleArts.org.

Guest soloists join the CCPA Orchestra to perform a variety of Berlin's most-loved tunes, including favorites like "Always" and "Oh How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning," plus selections from "White Christmas," several Fred Astaire films, and the Broadway classic Annie Get Your Gun.

The guest soloists presenting music from the glory days of Broadway are Allison Holmes-Bendixen, Mary Denmead, David Raim, and Stephen Swanson.

Ed Kottick has been conducting for nearly 75 years, 55 of which have been in the Iowa City area. Join us for a reception after the show as we celebrate Ed's retirement from conducting and the amazing impact he has had on our arts community.





