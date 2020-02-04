Des Moines Playhouse Presents TINKER BELL

The Kate Goldman Children's Theatre at The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents Tinker Bell, Feb. 21-Mar. 8, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515.277.6261, or at The Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. Tinker Bell is sponsored by Nationwide.



Everyone thinks they know Peter Pan. But until you have heard Tinker Bell's side of the story, you really have not heard it at all. When all the fairies in Neverland start dying, Tinker Bell comes to London to find a friend. There she meets a young boy named Peter Pan who has just run away from his family so he can be a little boy forever and have fun. When Tink takes Peter to Neverland, all sorts of wonderful and amazing things happen: flowers grow, animals appear, and pirates arrive. But as Peter brings more Lost Boys and the Darling children back to her island, Tink finds she doesn't like sharing her friend with anyone else. Especially that Wendy girl. A new, twinkling light shines on all the characters you love as J.M. Barrie's story is reborn from this feisty fairy's point of view.



The Playhouse cast includes Ellie Chungath, Chris Ennis, Maya Falcone, Ella Frost, Katelyn Gallagher, Michael Howland, Maddie Lehman, Gus McEntaffer, Alexandria Porter, Hudson Pulver, Ashley Marie Rogers, Ridge Chadley Rutherford, Finley Snavely, Caethen Stocker, Maia Talarico, Oscar Tjeerdsma, Maya Veldkamp, and Caroline Walker. The show is directed by Katy Merriman.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and Tinker Bell, contact The Playhouse ticket office at 515.277.6261 or dmplayhouse.com.





