Des Moines Playhouse Presents SOME ENCHANTED EVENING and THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

The Des Moines Playhouse will continue to present live theatre with two shows this spring, Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Apr. 9-May 9, 2021, and, for families, The Velveteen Rabbit, Apr. 16-May 2, 2021. In-person performances will be presented in repertory, alternating shows by the week, in the John Viars Theatre. Opening night livestream and two weekends of video-on-demand will also be offered for both shows. Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein and The Velveteen Rabbit are performed without intermission. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com or by phone at 515.277.6261.

When a child loves a toy, that toy becomes real to the child. But is there any magic that can make a toy truly real? The Velveteen Rabbit by Margery Williams has been loved by generations of families. The cast features Corley Blackford, Ella Frost, Ava Gifford, Michael Howland , Caroline Johnson, Finley Snavely, and Oliver Thrun and is directed by Charissa Hamel. The Velveteen Rabbit is presented by Nationwide with Iowa PBS as media sponsor.

Full safety guidelines are posted on the theatre's website, dmplayhouse.com , and have been updated according to recent recommendations from health officials. Although vaccination numbers are increasing, all in-person guests, volunteers, and staff, must wear a mask at all times, even while seated for the performances.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a season of shows every year since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information about The Playhouse, Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein, and The Velveteen Rabbit, visit The Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact The Playhouse at 515.277.6261. Ticket office hours are Noon-3:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.

Some Enchanted Evening - The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein

Performances

In-person: 7:30 PM Thursdays-Saturdays & 2:00 PM Sundays, Apr. 9-11, Apr. 22-25, & May 6-9, 2021

Livestream: 7:30 PM, Friday, Apr. 9, 2021

On-Demand: Apr. 16-18 & Apr. 30-May 2, 2021

Tickets for in-person performances are $29 per person, all ages

Livestream and on-demand are $25 per device, one viewing

Purchase at dmplayhouse.com

The Velveteen Rabbit

Performances

In-person: 7:00 PM Fridays & 1:00 PM Saturdays-Sundays, Apr. 16-18 & Apr. 30-May 2, 2021

Livestream: 7:00 PM, Friday, Apr. 16, 2021

On-Demand: Apr. 23-25 & May 7-9, 2021

Tickets for in-person performances are $15 per person, all ages

Livestream and on-demand are $15 per device, one viewing

Purchase at dmplayhouse.com

The Velveteen Rabbit virtual school matinees are available by contacting Robin Spahr, education director, at 515.974.5365.

Photo credit: Brent Isenberger