Des Moines Playhouse Announces Teen Theatre Audition Workshop

The Des Moines Community Playhouse's latest Teen Theatre Workshop, Audition Techniques with Erin Horst, will be held Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM. The workshop is open to all interested teens in grades 7-12. Registration is $9 per person. Registrations may be made online at dmplayhouse.com.



A cold reading is key to showcasing an actor's strengths and abilities at an audition. Led by Erin Horst, Cloris Award winner and assistant professor of theatre arts at Drake University, teens will learn how to navigate an audition where they are seeing a script for the first time. This workshop is perfect for teens who are getting ready to audition for college theatre programs or are hoping to take their auditions to the next level.



Erin Horst graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato with an M.F.A. in musical theatre. She is familiar to Des Moines audiences from her roles at Iowa Stage Theatre Company where she played Helen in Fun Home and Marta in Company. She is directing and choreographing The Playhouse's production of Singin' in the Rain, which opens Mar. 13, 2020.



Teen Theatre Workshops are monthly classes, October-May, in which students in grades 7-12 participate in hands-on workshops led by Des Moines area theatre professionals. Each month features a new topic and new expert. The final workshops in the current season are audition dance basics with Megan Helmers, Apr. 4, 2020, and directing 101 with Brad Dell, May 16, 2020.



The Playhouse, now in its 101st season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit off I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



Teen Theatre Workshop, Audition Techniques with Erin Horst

1:00-4:00 PM, Mar. 28, 2020



Teen Theatre Workshop Registration

$9 all ages

To register:

dmplayhouse.com

515-954-7685

Des Moines Community Playhouse, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 50312







Related Articles Shows View More Des Moines Stories

More Hot Stories For You