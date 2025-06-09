 tracking pixel
Des Moines Performing Arts Reveals 2025 - 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS LIVE AT THE TEMPLE CONCERT SERIES

Five shows make up the Season Ticket Package, with one add-on option.

By: Jun. 09, 2025
Des Moines Performing Arts Reveals 2025 - 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS LIVE AT THE TEMPLE CONCERT SERIES Image
Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced new engagements headed to the Temple Theater as part of the 2025 - 26 Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series. Five shows make up the Season Ticket Package, with one add-on option.

Co-headlining the season is Susan Werner, an award-winning contemporary folk singer-songwriter and Iowa native, and the reunion tour of On a Winter's Night, featuring veteran singer-songwriters Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Lucy Kaplansky. 

Five-show Season Ticket Package:

  • Amythyst Kiah | January 9, 2026 
    • Americana/Alternative
  • Duke Tumatoe | January 30, 2026  
    • Blues
  • On a Winter's Night | March 1, 2026  
    • Folk/Americana
  • Delbert Anderson | March 13, 2026
    • Jazz
  • Susan Werner | April 4, 2026  
    • Contemporary Folk

Add-on engagement:

Season ticket packages for the five-concert season start at $188. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at 515-246-2322 or online at DMPA.org. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.



