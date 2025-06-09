Des Moines Performing Arts Reveals 2025 - 26 PRAIRIE MEADOWS LIVE AT THE TEMPLE CONCERT SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) has announced new engagements headed to the Temple Theater as part of the 2025 - 26 Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series. Five shows make up the Season Ticket Package, with one add-on option.

Co-headlining the season is Susan Werner, an award-winning contemporary folk singer-songwriter and Iowa native, and the reunion tour of On a Winter's Night, featuring veteran singer-songwriters Patty Larkin, Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka and Lucy Kaplansky.

Five-show Season Ticket Package:

Amythyst Kiah | January 9, 2026 Americana/Alternative

Duke Tumatoe | January 30, 2026 Blues

On a Winter's Night | March 1, 2026 Folk/Americana

Delbert Anderson | March 13, 2026 Jazz

Susan Werner | April 4, 2026 Contemporary Folk



Add-on engagement:

Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen | November 7, 2025 Folk/Intimate Cabaret



Season ticket packages for the five-concert season start at $188. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Civic Center Ticket Office, by phone at 515-246-2322 or online at DMPA.org. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

