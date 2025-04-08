Des Moines Performing Arts Announces Free Outdoor Family Events For Spring/Summer 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Des Moines Performing Arts has announced the engagements headed to Des Moines as part of its 2025 Free Outdoor Family Events series. These free presentations are designed to engage new audiences and performing arts enthusiasts alike, while also removing the barrier of cost.

“Providing this line-up of free, family-friendly outdoor activities is a joy, and it allows DMPA to introduce the arts to people across the metro,” said DMPA Programming Manager Brooke Bridenstine. “This is our fifth year of bringing artists directly into local community parks and public spaces. We hope to see new faces in addition to those who are coming back for more.”

The 2025 Free Outdoor Family Events programming includes:

OPTIK

May 2-26, Cowles Commons

Co-Presented by Operation Downtown in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership

This interactive installation features 20 six-foot-tall gyroscope-like forms that invite users to manipulate the movement and reflection of light, while each unit becomes a different musical instrument. This encourages visitors to engage with each other and create sparkling interactions. Optik was created by The Urban Conga in collaboration with Serge Maheu, produced by Init and powered by Creos. A May 2 grand opening is being planned, and the public is welcome to attend. Dynamic soul-pop band The Finesse will provide live music. Full details will be announced soon.

“Optik will surprise and delight those who live, work and visit Downtown as they get out and about to support local restaurants and retailers, attend events like the Downtown Farmers' Market and explore the city with friends and family and coworkers,” said Vice President of Downtown Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership Renae Mauk. “We are grateful to work with Operation Downtown and Des Moines Performing Arts on this installation that will add vibrancy to Greater Des Moines.”

BINDLESTIFF FAMILY CIRKUS

June 14-17, Cowles Commons and various community parks

Visit DMPA.org for times and park locations

Since 1995, Bindlestiff Family Cirkus co-founders Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson have traveled the world, bringing a unique hybrid of vaudeville, circus and sideshow spectacle to theaters, clubs, colleges, and festivals. Enjoy jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, plate spinning, sword swallowing, brain twisters, and other risk-taking feats set to live music, combine to create a fun, interactive outing for the entire family.

DUPONT BRASS

July 21-22, Various community parks

Visit DMPA.org for times and park locations

DuPont Brass is a one-of-a-kind, brass-driven supergroup hailing from the vibrant D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. Born out of the musical halls of Howard University, this once humble quintet of music scholars has blossomed into a dynamic 10-piece force, featuring brass, a rhythm section, and vocal prowess. Their captivating blend of genres, which they aptly term “Eclectic Soul,” seamlessly weaves together jazz, hip-hop, and R&B influences, leaving audiences spellbound.

STORYTIME UNDER THE GREEN UMBRELLA

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – June 11, July 9 and August 13

Join DMPA educators for a playful sharing of songs and stories for toddlers, preschoolers, and early elementary aged youth accompanied by their fun-loving grownups. The rain-out location is the Nollen Lobby inside the Des Moines Civic Center.

DANCING IN COWLES COMMONS

Saturdays at 9 a.m. – June 21, July 12 and August 23

MixxedFit is a people-inspired fitness program that combines explosive dance moves with body weight toning. This class, led by Tony Zika, will get your heart rate up while you get down to yesterday's and today's hits!

