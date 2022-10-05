Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2023 Festival Season

Des Moines Metro Opera's General and Artistic Director, Michael Egel, has announced the complete repertory for the company's 2023 Festival Season. The productions include mainstage performances of Georges Bizet's beloved classic, Carmen, Bartók's gripping psychological thriller, Bluebeard's Castle and Prokofiev's absurdist comedy, The Love for Three Oranges, as well as productions of Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel's dwb (driving while black) and Zach Redler and Jerre Dye's The Falling and the Rising as part of the company's 2nd Stages Series.

"Our 2023 season builds on the excitement of our 50th anniversary in 2022 by exploring new repertory, enhancing our productions through unique design collaborations and taking a fresh look at the classics," said Egel. "We celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the 2nd Stages Series this season with a continuation of our commitment to demonstrating how sung stories speak to our contemporary world."



The productions of Carmen, Bluebeard's Castle and The Love for Three Oranges will be performed in rotating repertory in the intimate 467-seat Pote Theatre at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa. dwb (driving while black) will be performed at a to-be-announced community locale in Des Moines and The Falling and the Rising will be presented in the Freedom Center at Camp Dodge in collaboration with the Iowa Army National Guard. Both productions are part of the company's popular 2nd Stages Series, an initiative committed to creating collaborative performances designed to engage new audiences in unique spaces. Each opera features English supertitles projected above the stage. The Des Moines Metro Opera Festival Orchestra, made up of professional musicians from across the country, will accompany all five productions.

Subscription packages for the three mainstage operas are available now. Early-bird single ticket reservations, 2nd Stages Series tickets and Stars of Tomorrow tickets are available now. Select-your-own single tickets go on sale December 1. Full production and ticket information will be available by visiting www.desmoinesmetroopera.org or by calling Des Moines Metro Opera's box office at (515) 961-6221.