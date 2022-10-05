Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2023 Festival Season

Learn more about the season lineup here!

Des Moines News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 05, 2022  

Des Moines Metro Opera Announces 2023 Festival Season

Des Moines Metro Opera's General and Artistic Director, Michael Egel, has announced the complete repertory for the company's 2023 Festival Season. The productions include mainstage performances of Georges Bizet's beloved classic, Carmen, Bartók's gripping psychological thriller, Bluebeard's Castle and Prokofiev's absurdist comedy, The Love for Three Oranges, as well as productions of Susan Kander and Roberta Gumbel's dwb (driving while black) and Zach Redler and Jerre Dye's The Falling and the Rising as part of the company's 2nd Stages Series.

"Our 2023 season builds on the excitement of our 50th anniversary in 2022 by exploring new repertory, enhancing our productions through unique design collaborations and taking a fresh look at the classics," said Egel. "We celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the 2nd Stages Series this season with a continuation of our commitment to demonstrating how sung stories speak to our contemporary world."

The productions of Carmen, Bluebeard's Castle and The Love for Three Oranges will be performed in rotating repertory in the intimate 467-seat Pote Theatre at the Blank Performing Arts Center in Indianola, Iowa. dwb (driving while black) will be performed at a to-be-announced community locale in Des Moines and The Falling and the Rising will be presented in the Freedom Center at Camp Dodge in collaboration with the Iowa Army National Guard. Both productions are part of the company's popular 2nd Stages Series, an initiative committed to creating collaborative performances designed to engage new audiences in unique spaces. Each opera features English supertitles projected above the stage. The Des Moines Metro Opera Festival Orchestra, made up of professional musicians from across the country, will accompany all five productions.

Subscription packages for the three mainstage operas are available now. Early-bird single ticket reservations, 2nd Stages Series tickets and Stars of Tomorrow tickets are available now. Select-your-own single tickets go on sale December 1. Full production and ticket information will be available by visiting www.desmoinesmetroopera.org or by calling Des Moines Metro Opera's box office at (515) 961-6221.





More Hot Stories For You


Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National TourHannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour
September 21, 2022

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde – The Musical. Hannah Bonnett will play America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods.  
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
City Circle Theatre Company Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning This WeekCity Circle Theatre Company Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning This Week
September 15, 2022

City Circle Theatre Company will present the Broadway smash musical Little Shop of Horrors September 16–18 & 23–25 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts.
All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour AnnouncedAll-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Nationwide Tour Announced
September 12, 2022

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season.