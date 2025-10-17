DR. GERMINGTON SAVES THE DAY Comes to Coralville Center For The Performing Arts

 tracker
Oct. 17, 2025
Dr. Germington Saves the Day is coming to Coralville Center For The Performing Arts next month. The performance is on Friday November 14th, 2025.

Good habits start young! Dr. Germington is here to encourage children to wash their hands, brush their teeth, and be more mindful of the viruses and bacteria around us. As the doctor goes through her day at the hospital and in her home, children will learn about the many ways that microorganisms can thrive or be thwarted! 

Dr. Germington Saves the Day features an artistically constructed set and an engaging story relevant to modern life. Puppets and props are unique and handmade by artists Stephanie Vallez and Monica Leo. Live music by Vallez and guitarist Christopher Eck fill the show with whimsical silliness and scientific facts about health and safety.



